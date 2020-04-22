What to know Wednesday about the COVID-19 outbreak

After nearly four weeks in the hospital, another COVID-19 patient is going home.

Mariana Cruz received a joyous sendoff from staff at Memorial Central Tuesday.

“I miss my family so much. I haven’t seen them since March 28. They are the ones who keep me going – my kids, my family," she said.

Cruz is one of 97 Coloradans discharged from the hospital or transferred to a lower-level care facility over a 24-hour period April 20-21.

As more and more people recover from the coronavirus and the number of new cases continues to stabilize, conversation this week has turned to the lifting of the stay-at-home order.

Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers is urging the city to remain vigilant even as restrictions become laxer. That includes continuing social distancing practices, wearing masks, and, if elderly or at a higher risk, continuing to stay at home.

"Two things can happen. We manage the second phase well and we move onto the next phase where we can open up restaurants and things like that. Or, if we regress too much, as the governor said, we could have to reimpose the stay-at-home order."

More things to know Wednesday:

- Read the mayor's interview on how he'll be reopening Colorado Springs here.

- The mayor says only 35 patients remain in Colorado Springs hospitals.

- Hospitals are in "very good shape" to care for patients going into this second phase of social distancing.

- Wednesday is the first day a new FEMA testing site is open in Pueblo. The site is available for health care workers, first responders, critical employees, and people 65 and older.

- Colorado school superintendents have been told to prepare for the possibility of not reopening schools this fall.

- Many Americans have wondered if they could have had the coronavirus before the outbreak started. There is growing evidence COVID-19 was present in the U.S. long before we knew.

CORONAVIRUS IN COLORADO BY THE NUMBERS (4/21 4 p.m.):

(These numbers are based on the state website, which updates at 4 p.m. daily. To avoid confusion, we will only be updating these once a day, in line with the state's site.)

CASES: 10,447

- EL PASO COUNTY: 744 (53 deaths)

- PUEBLO COUNTY: 92 (7 deaths)

- FREMONT COUNTY: 11 (No deaths)

- TELLER COUNTY: 25 (2 deaths)

(All other counties can be viewed by clicking here and scrolling down.)

HOSPITALIZED: 2,003

COUNTIES: 56

PEOPLE TESTED: 48,704

DEADLY CASES: 486

OUTBREAKS: 119 at residential and non-hospital health care facilities

The state added this data likely does not reflect the actual number of cases. Gov. Jared Polis also says there are probably thousands infected who have not been tested.

RESOURCES FOR COLORADANS DURING OUTBREAK

- For information and resources on COVID-19, El Paso and Teller County residents can call 719-575-8888 seven days a week. Monday through Friday, the line is available from 8 a.m.-8 p.m. Weekends, calls will be taken between 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

- The state has a toll-free hotline CO HELP for general questions about COVID-19. That hotline can be reached at both 303-389-1687 and 877-462-2911.

- Those needing assistance with financial services, food, clothing and household needs, mental health, and more can call 211.

QUICK LINKS TO CREDIBLE SOURCES:

- Click here for the El Paso County Public Health COVID-19 website

- Click here for the CDPHE COVID-19 website. The website includes a lot of answers to frequently asked questions from across the state.

- Click here for the CDC COVID-10 website

