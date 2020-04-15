What to know Wednesday about the COVID-19 outbreak

El Paso County may be succeeding in flattening the curve.

Based on the latest numbers from April 14, there are 45 people in local hospitals with COVID-19 -- down from 150 people at one point.

"The trajectory we were on to start all this is dramatically different than where we are today," said El Paso County Coroner Leon Kelly in a briefing with city and county officials Tuesday morning.

"While the war is certainly not over, for the first time we are seeing some of the very dramatic positive effects that we were hoping for, had predicted, and were working towards."

Kelly and Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers agree that the positive trend is due to social distancing measures and the governor's stay-at-home order, and for that reason do not want El Paso County residents to relax just yet.

"We need to stay the course," Mayor John Suthers said.

Stay the course with one eye on the light at the end of the tunnel.

"You saw on the graphs that the curve is really flattening," Suthers said. "I can tell you that as of right now, there are 45 people in Colorado Springs hospitals having tested positive for COVID. That's tremendous news. That means that we got a lot of capacity to deal with any growth, and the fact of the matter is we've been very steady for the last four or five days. We're not seeing a bunch of people go into the hospital; we're not seeing much more demand for ventilators and things like that. So far, that picture looks very, very good.

"And I think if this trend continues and continues statewide, we would expect that on the 26th, the governor may well start a phased return to, you know, back to work and some sort of normalcy."

Suthers told citizens not to expect sudden crowds at restaurants and the like on the 27th -- "Probably, restaurants won't open right away" -- but he said a phase-in with "very specific quarantines" was looking more and more likely by the end of the month.

"Vulnerable people will be asked to stay sheltered at home. I think you'll see certain workplaces where there's people who tested positive and things like that. But so far, we feel very good about the way the numbers are moving. ... THere's a lot of good news for El Paso County."

More things to know Wednesday:

- The IRS introduced a stimulus tracker on its website Wednesday. he IRS says it lets consumers find out when their money is set to arrive, confirm whether the agency will send the check via direct deposit or through the mail, and provide direct deposit information if the agency doesn't already have it.

- More sporting events continue to be called off. The Tour de France announced Tuesday it would cancel the tour for the first time since 1946.

- U.S. top infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci said he can't foresee sports returning this summer without major modifications, such as playing games without fans.

- According to the New York Times, the outbreak and the shutdown it caused has left New York City with a $5-$10 billion shortfall. The mayor is calling for federal aid, stating that the city won't be able to provide basic services and resume normal society without help.

- The U.S. saw retail sales plummet 8.7 percent in March, the largest monthly decline ever.

- Global infections have surpassed 2 million as of Wednesday morning.

- Bright spots are beginning to appear in some of the world's hardest-hit regions, with Spain the latest to see a drop in cases.

- In Colorado, UCHealth hospitals statewide have had

more than 370 COVID-19 patients discharged to date.

CORONAVIRUS IN COLORADO BY THE NUMBERS (4/14 4 p.m.):

(These numbers are based on the state website, which updates at 4 p.m. daily. To avoid confusion, we will only be updating these once a day, in line with the state's site.)

CASES: 7,941

- EL PASO COUNTY: 652 (41 deaths)

- PUEBLO COUNTY: 64 (4 deaths)

- FREMONT COUNTY: 8

- TELLER COUNTY: 16 (2 deaths)

(All other counties can be viewed by clicking here and scrolling down.)

HOSPITALIZED: 1,556

COUNTIES: 56

PEOPLE TESTED: 39,580

DEADLY CASES: 329

OUTBREAKS: 78 at residential and non-hospital health care facilities

The state added this data likely does not reflect the actual number of cases. Gov. Jared Polis also says there are probably thousands infected who have not been tested.

RESOURCES FOR COLORADANS DURING OUTBREAK

- For information and resources on COVID-19, El Paso and Teller County residents can call 719-575-8888 seven days a week. Monday through Friday, the line is available from 8 a.m.-8 p.m. Weekends, calls will be taken between 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

- The state has a toll-free hotline CO HELP for general questions about COVID-19. That hotline can be reached at both 303-389-1687 and 877-462-2911.

- Those needing assistance with financial services, food, clothing and household needs, mental health, and more can call 211.

