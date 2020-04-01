What to know Wednesday about the COVID-19 outbreak

Americans are being told to brace themselves for a rough next couple weeks on the COVID-19 front as the country careens towards the pandemic's peak.

Flanked by leading health officials Dr. Deborah Birx and Dr. Anthony Fauci, President Donald Trump struck an urgent tone in a White House briefing Tuesday afternoon, calling his administration's efforts to slow the virus "a matter of life and death."

"This is going to be one of the roughest two or three weeks we’ve ever had in our country. We're going to lose thousands of people."

COVID-19 could ultimately claim between 100,000-240,000 American lives, the White House said, a substantially lower number than the 1.5 million to 2.2 million deaths projected without any social distancing measures, but higher than the number of Americans killed in World War I or the Vietnam War.

Fauci and Birx urged Americans to take the pandemic extremely seriously and increase efforts at social distancing.

“There’s no magic bullet,” Birx said. “There’s no magic vaccine or therapy. It’s just behaviors -- each of our behaviors translating into something that changes the course of this viral pandemic over the next 30 days.”

Birx and Fauci said there were some clear signs social mitigation efforts were working, using California and Washington state as examples of places that reacted early enough with stay-at-home orders to slow infections. Both suggested the predicted death number didn't have to be set in stone.

"Our hope is to get that down as far as we possibly can," Fauci said. "The modeling that Dr. Birx showed predicts that number that you saw. We don’t accept that number that that’s what’s going to be. We’re going to be doing everything we can to get it even significantly below that. So, I don’t want it to be a mixed message. This is the thing that we need to anticipate, but that doesn’t mean that that’s what we’re going to accept. We want to do much, much better than that."

The entire briefing can be viewed here.

Other things to know Wednesday:

- Nine COVID-19 cases have been confirmed at a single senior living center in Colorado Springs. 11 News previously reported the outbreak at Laurel Manor Care Center on March 19, when the case number stood at six. Three more residents tested positive in the weeks since then, we learned Tuesday. Two of the nine have died.

- The Air Force Academy is pushing up the graduation date in response to the coronavirus outbreak. Cadets will now graduate April 18.

- Teller County provided an update for residents Tuesday afternoon over its COVID-19 response, which can be viewed here.

- We break down the stimulus package further, including what it means for senior citizens on Social Security. Read more here.

RESOURCES FOR COLORADANS DURING OUTBREAK

- For information and resources on COVID-19, El Paso and Teller County residents can call 719-575-8888 seven days a week. Monday through Friday, the line is available from 8 a.m.-8 p.m. Weekends, calls will be taken between 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

- The state has a toll-free hotline CO HELP for general questions about COVID-19. That hotline can be reached at both 303-389-1687 and 877-462-2911.

- Those needing assistance with financial services, food, clothing and household needs, mental health, and more can call 211.

