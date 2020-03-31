What to know Tuesday about COVID-19 outbreak in Colorado

Coronavirus cases appear to be doubling at a slower rate, the first glimmer of hope for Coloradans that social distancing is working.

That stat, Gov. Jared Polis said in a Monday news briefing, was based on just one day of data, but a move in the right direction.

"We want to see where this number is over tomorrow, the next day, the next day, but at least now, as the effects roll on from the bars and restaurant closings, it looks like the average doubling time is approaching five days. First the good news: it's a lot better than doubling every two days [where Colorado previously was]. But it is still an extremely contagious virus. It shows why just closing the bars and restaurants wasn't enough."

Polis' big message to Coloradans continues to be: Take the stay-at-home order seriously.

"We have successfully slightly delayed the peak and slowed the spread with the steps we are taking with the bars and restaurants. ... [It] buys us a little more time, but we really have to drive that further. The more we can stay at home, the more effective these measures will be, and the sooner we can return to being able to support ourselves and earn a paycheck."

Other things to know Tuesday:

- When asked during Monday's briefing why El Paso County had the highest number of deaths in the state, Polis first discussed the fact that a large number of senior citizens were unwittingly exposed to the virus at a series of bridge tournaments in late February and early March. He then addressed the importance of El Paso County residents abiding by the "stay-at-home" order.

- "What we want to make sure that we also see, is that there is greater support and compliance with staying at home in El Paso County. It's absolutely critical if El Paso County wants to reduce the hospitalization rates and incidents rates that people do their best to be able to stay at home, unless absolutely necessary, just as they do everywhere else in our state."

- There is evidence of compliance with the order statewide. Polis said Colorado has seen a 60 percent reduction of cars on the road over the last four weeks. The data is based on a network of 50 recorders across the state.

- In a news conference immediately following Polis' presser, Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers announced funding assistance for businesses in the city. Immediate assistance includes:

- Survive & Thrive COS Small Business Relief Fund

- Artist Recovery Fund – Pikes Peak Community Foundation and Bee Vradenburg Foundation

- A drive-through testing site for first responders and medical workers has opened near Memorial Park in Colorado Springs. The site is one of three in Colorado. It is not open to the general public.

- Who is being tested in Colorado for COVID-19, and what determines why? The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment has released more information explaining the process.

- The state of Colorado is offering free child care through May 17 for essential workers (ie. those still permitted to work outside of the home by the governor's "stay-at-home" order). More information on how this works can be found here.

RESOURCES FOR COLORADANS DURING OUTBREAK

- For information and resources on COVID-19, El Paso and Teller County residents can call 719-575-8888 seven days a week. Monday through Friday, the line is available from 8 a.m.-8 p.m. Weekends, calls will be taken between 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

- The state has a toll-free hotline CO HELP for general questions about COVID-19. That hotline can be reached at both 303-389-1687 and 877-462-2911.

- Those needing assistance with financial services, food, clothing and household needs, mental health, and more can call 211.

QUICK LINKS TO CREDIBLE SOURCES:

-Click here for the El Paso County Public Health COVID-19 website

-Click here for the CDPHE COVID-19 website. The website includes a lot of answers to frequently asked questions from across the state.

-Click here for the CDC COVID-10 website