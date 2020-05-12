What to know Tuesday about COVID-19 outbreak

The governor says the state needs more time to see how the Safer at Home order is working before moving to open restaurants, gyms and other staples of normal life.

In a news briefing Monday, Gov. Jared Polis broke down what he is looking for over the next couple weeks.

Benchmarks to meet in May

"A lot of folks are asking what we're looking at for those next steps. ... A lot of people are asking 'when can they be open' because we're all eager. ... Here's what we're looking at. As the stores reopen and the offices reopen, what level of suppression of the virus have we been able to achieve? What is that Rt number? What is the contagion factor with the precautions we are taking, but also with the level of economic activity that's returning to normalcy. What is our ability at each moment in time for testing and containment, how much testing and containment can we do -- remember, that was part of the four-tier model that we're looking at to see how well we're doing: protecting the most vulnerable, testing and tracing, social distancing and masks. That's the formula."

But data lags behind by a couple of weeks

"... We know it's about 13 days on average between exposure and when a positive test result is recorded by the state. Not because testing takes so long. .... It takes four, five, six days from exposure to when you even have symptoms; and if you get sick, it might take a day or two or three to talk to your doctor to determine if you need a test; get the test scheduled a day or two later; the sample is taken, that's another day for the reporting. All these things add up to a good 11, 12, 13 days from exposure to when we know about it as a state.

"Today is just 14 days, two weeks since we transitioned from staying at home ... to Safer at Home. So we're just starting to see the very first people who could have become infected as the initial restrictions were being loosened."

The big number to watch

"The [Rt] number that will tell you if [Safer at Home] is working. It takes those two generations of transmission: how many people does each infected person infect in the way that we're living today? ... We need a little more time. We're just one generation in, 14 days. So we need another week or two of data to really understand the critical scientific questions."

Timeline for the next big decisions

May 12: Camping can resume at Colorado state parks unless host county doesn't want it to. (BLM campsites and U.S. Forest Service dispersed campsites have remained open during pandemic.)

May 25: Determine next steps for restaurants and summer camps, as well as make a decision on spring skiing. (Polis cautioned this does not mean the 25th will be the reopening date.)

After June 1: Will announce next steps for "Safer at Home" order and will have a clearer idea of what summer in Colorado will look like. If May data is promising, Safer at Home is expected to modified in June and more things will be phased in.

Unspecified date "in a few weeks": The U.S. Forest Service will announce their management plan for their developed recreation sites.

More things to know Tuesday:

- More details on camping at Colorado state parks.

- Polis has ordered a restaurant in Castle Rock that flaunted the public health order and opened for Mother's Day to close.

- A Colorado Springs doctor is reminding the public it's safe to visit the ER and not to put off getting treatment because of fears about COVID-19. Colorado's health systems have said they are seeing far fewer stroke and heart attack patients since the pandemic began.

CORONAVIRUS IN COLORADO BY THE NUMBERS (5/11 4 p.m.):

(These numbers are based on the state website, which updates at 4 p.m. daily. To avoid confusion, we will only be updating these once a day, in line with the state's site.)

CASES: 19,879

- EL PASO COUNTY: 1,137 (78 deaths)

- PUEBLO COUNTY: 185 (12 deaths)

- FREMONT COUNTY: 23 (No deaths)

- TELLER COUNTY: 31 (2 deaths)

(All other counties can be viewed by clicking here and scrolling down.)

HOSPITALIZED: 3,663

COUNTIES: 60

PEOPLE TESTED: 106,761

DEADLY CASES: 987

OUTBREAKS: 192 at residential and non-hospital health care facilities

The state added this data likely does not reflect the actual number of cases. Gov. Jared Polis also says there are probably thousands infected who have not been tested.

RESOURCES FOR COLORADANS DURING OUTBREAK

- For information and resources on COVID-19, El Paso and Teller County residents can call 719-575-8888 seven days a week. Monday through Friday, the line is available from 8 a.m.-8 p.m. Weekends, calls will be taken between 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

- The state has a toll-free hotline CO HELP for general questions about COVID-19. That hotline can be reached at both 303-389-1687 and 877-462-2911.

- Those needing assistance with financial services, food, clothing and household needs, mental health, and more can call 211.

QUICK LINKS TO CREDIBLE SOURCES:

- Click here for the El Paso County Public Health COVID-19 website

- Click here for the CDPHE COVID-19 website. The website includes a lot of answers to frequently asked questions from across the state.

-Click here for a list of locations giving out free school lunches to kids.

- Click here for the CDC COVID-10 website

