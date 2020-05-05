What to know Tuesday about COVID-19 outbreak

Moving forward will be a delicate balance between saving lives and saving jobs, said Gov. Jared Polis Monday, the day non-critical businesses were permitted to reopen for the first time since late March.

Those businesses reopened at half-capacity Monday, and Polis urged any businesses that could do so to keep office levels well under 50 percent.

"We're encouraging all employers to allow everybody to telecommute who can."

No vulnerable individual, including people over 65 and people with underlying health conditions can be compelled to go back to a workplace where they are in close proximity to others, Polis said.

"The 50 percent that's not coming back physically, you need to prioritize for employees over 65, employees with pre-existing conditions, pregnant women ... the second tier is you should prioritize employees who are primary caregivers for people in their 70s and 80s."

"... For this to work, for us to be able to move forward rather than backward, businesses and individuals need to take this deadly seriously."

More things to know Tuesday:

- Polis said the daily growth rate was continuing to decline.

- "As of yesterday [Sunday], those numbers were down to 1.4 percent for the increase in coronavirus cases in Colorado, and we're continuing to see similar results in the hospitalization rate. ... Now, we're glad things are moving in the right direction. And we all should, as Coloradans, as Americans, we should all be proud. But that also means there are still coronavirus cases in Colorado being rushed to the hospital every day. Some will walk out on their own two feet and, tragically, some will not. And this is likely to remain the case in the foreseeable future in Colorado, in the United States, and across the world."

- "We know Coloradans can't be expected or asked to stay home indefinitely. Nobody can. People have to earn a living, people have to have psychological and social fulfillment. So, too, we have to make sure Coloradans aren't going back to how we lived in January or February or we'll be back on the same tragic trajectory that we successfully stopped."

- "We have to get this right as a state. Having a humanitarian crisis and mass deaths on our hand is not a valid option, and preventing people from earning an income and destroying our economy is not a valid option."

- King Soopers is limiting meat purchases for customers.

- Polis says he still doesn't know when restaurants will be allowed to reopen but continues to hope for a phased reopening in mid-May.

- DIA is the latest to require face masks for all employees and passengers.

- Doctors at a Paris hospital say they have evidence a patient in December was infected with COVID-19, according to a report by CNN.

CORONAVIRUS IN COLORADO BY THE NUMBERS (5/4 4 p.m.):

(These numbers are based on the state website, which updates at 4 p.m. daily. To avoid confusion, we will only be updating these once a day, in line with the state's site.)

CASES: 16,907

- EL PASO COUNTY: 1,005 (76 deaths)

- PUEBLO COUNTY: 158 (11 deaths)

- FREMONT COUNTY: 22 (No deaths)

- TELLER COUNTY: 28 (2 deaths)

(All other counties can be viewed by clicking here and scrolling down.)

HOSPITALIZED: 2,838

COUNTIES: 56

PEOPLE TESTED: 83,266

DEADLY CASES: 851

OUTBREAKS: 163 at residential and non-hospital health care facilities

The state added this data likely does not reflect the actual number of cases. Gov. Jared Polis also says there are probably thousands infected who have not been tested.

RESOURCES FOR COLORADANS DURING OUTBREAK

- For information and resources on COVID-19, El Paso and Teller County residents can call 719-575-8888 seven days a week. Monday through Friday, the line is available from 8 a.m.-8 p.m. Weekends, calls will be taken between 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

- The state has a toll-free hotline CO HELP for general questions about COVID-19. That hotline can be reached at both 303-389-1687 and 877-462-2911.

- Those needing assistance with financial services, food, clothing and household needs, mental health, and more can call 211.

