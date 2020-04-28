What to know Tuesday about COVID-19 outbreak

Gov. Jared Polis further explained his reasoning for loosening Colorado's restrictions Monday with his new "Safer at Home" order.

The governor addressed the issue Monday in his tri-weekly news conference, acknowledging "what may very well be the first question on many people's minds."

Using a series of charts, the governor said he based his decision on the following information:

A "significant" drop in new cases.

- "We plateaued around 300 new cases a day for a few weeks in mid-March and mid-April, and now we are significantly lower than that peak."

- "When we started out, new cases were doubling every day and a half. That's why the 'stay-at-home' [order] was absolutely critical to stop that exponential growth curve that would have led to mass casualties that overwhelmed our hospital system in our state and led to unnecessary deaths: people whose lives could have been saved by oxygen or a ventilator but wouldn't have had a bed to do that. As you can see, the daily growth rate has stayed under 10 percent for April; now it's even below 5 percent, as of Saturday 3.8 percent."

- "We've seen the same thing when it comes to hospitalizations. Remember, the case growth is always imperfect, it doesn't catch all the cases that we have. Hospitalizations, while it's lagging -- it could very well be five to 10 days after a case starts, people don't often need hospitalization until the disease progressed -- it's a lagging indicator but it's also a more concrete indicator of where we are. The daily hospitalization rate has been declining for a number of weeks. We have fewer hospitalizations now than we did a week ago, than we did two weeks ago; in fact, the rate Saturday was .3 percent.

Met the criteria for success under 'stay-at-home' order

- "So given that those hospitalization rates and the new cases are declining, and given where we are in terms of building additional hospital capacity, the staff, our modeling shows that we can handle the case load and that we need to figure out how to do this in a sustainable way for many weeks and months."

- "In short, we've met the criteria for success that we laid out over a month ago when we put the stay-at-home order in place: we've slowed the spread of the virus ... we no longer have the alarming threat that we had over a month ago, we bought time to build our health care capacity ... and we've successfully bought time to obtain supplies, to grow testing capacity.

The governor defined success under the new Safer at Home order in the following six ways:

1. Managing the spread

2. Access to world-class health care for every Coloradan that gets sick

3. Find a more sustainable way to live with social distancing

4. Healthy Coloradans earn a living while protecting health and safety

5. Minimize secondary health effects (physical, mental health impacts)

6. Protect vulnerable populations

More things to know Tuesday:

- The governor elaborated further on what the Safer at Home order will entail. Click here for all that information.

- CDC has added released a plan to scale up testing in coming weeks.

- Around the world, new hotspots are emerging while hard-hit countries such as France and Spain are beginning to ease lockdowns. New Zealand shows signs of all but eradicating the virus, with only three new cases Tuesday.

b>CORONAVIRUS IN COLORADO BY THE NUMBERS (4/27 4 p.m.):

(These numbers are based on the state website, which updates at 4 p.m. daily. To avoid confusion, we will only be updating these once a day, in line with the state's site.)

CASES: 13,879

- EL PASO COUNTY: 879 (68 deaths)

- PUEBLO COUNTY: 134 (9 deaths)

- FREMONT COUNTY: 22 (No deaths)

- TELLER COUNTY: 27 (2 deaths)

(All other counties can be viewed by clicking here and scrolling down.)

HOSPITALIZED: 2,485

COUNTIES: 56

PEOPLE TESTED: 66,341

DEADLY CASES: 706

OUTBREAKS: 144 at residential and non-hospital health care facilities

The state added this data likely does not reflect the actual number of cases. Gov. Jared Polis also says there are probably thousands infected who have not been tested.

RESOURCES FOR COLORADANS DURING OUTBREAK

- For information and resources on COVID-19, El Paso and Teller County residents can call 719-575-8888 seven days a week. Monday through Friday, the line is available from 8 a.m.-8 p.m. Weekends, calls will be taken between 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

- The state has a toll-free hotline CO HELP for general questions about COVID-19. That hotline can be reached at both 303-389-1687 and 877-462-2911.

- Those needing assistance with financial services, food, clothing and household needs, mental health, and more can call 211.

