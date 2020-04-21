What to know Tuesday about COVID-19 outbreak

Colorado has topped 10,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19, though models show the true number is about seven times higher.

Health experts said during the governor's news conference Monday they believe more than 1 percent of Colorado's population, or about 70,000, likely have had the virus. Most just simply didn't know, due either to lack of access to testing or because they never showed symptoms.

"It's mysterious, why it's deadly for some and others don't even have symptoms. Scientists are publishing on this every day, but it's a huge mystery," said Gov. Jared Polis.

As the state prepares to shift to the next, less stringent phase of social distancing, Polis praised his fellow Coloradans for their efforts in combatting the virus.

"We are starting to see daily hospitalization rates level off. You can see we've seen stability and a slight downward trend. ... Things really have been stable, and it's really a testament to you at home wearing masks."

He singled out Eagle County, the state's original epicenter, for locking things down so quickly.

"Eagle County has really gotten their act together. They're the first county to apply to end the stay-at-home a little bit early. Remember, they went in -- they issued the first health orders a little bit early. Because it was a hotspot, because skiers brought it in, they started having more restrictions ahead of the rest of the state. But they now have a sustained decrease for the last 14 days, they showed that hospitals are able to treat patients in Eagle County, they're able to perform testing for all people with symptoms in Eagle County, they've done a great job ramping up testing and we want to support other counties doing so as well.

"... So it'll take a few days to work out the details with Jilly Ryan, the head of our public health, but I'm very much looking forward to and expecting to be in Eagle County on Thursday or Friday of this week and hopefully join the Department of Public Health in signing the very first county that is able to open in Colorado."

More things to know Tuesday:

- Polis confirmed the statewide stay-at-home order is still on track to expire April 26. He unveiled the next two phases to follow during his news conference Monday.

- The phase set to begin April 27 is dubbed "Safer at Home," the key difference being staying at home will no longer be an order, just encouraged. Over the coming days and weeks, some businesses will begin reopening with restrictions.

- In-person classes have been suspended for all Colorado schools for the remainder of the 2019-20 school year.

- It's still unclear what summer may look like. When asked about summer tourism in the mountains and summer camps for children, Polis said that the summer would not look like a normal one but didn't outright state whether a reduced level of tourism would be allowed.

- "It's going to be hard for our mountain communities. That's one of the reasons I'm going to go to Eagle County. ... As they get back going, as the rest of us get back going, we know business will be slow. While stores may be open, there's not going to be -- nor does Eagle County even want nor do they have -- they level that they have of summer tourism. It's going to be a tough time across our economy. I mean, two sectors that are being particularly hard-hit are tourism/recreation and energy. Those are two important sectors in Colorado that are going to have a longer tail of recovery."

- Polis said he was requesting federal funding to assist those sectors.

- Beware of stimulus scams!

CORONAVIRUS IN COLORADO BY THE NUMBERS (4/20 4 p.m.):

(These numbers are based on the state website, which updates at 4 p.m. daily. To avoid confusion, we will only be updating these once a day, in line with the state's site.)

CASES: 10,106

- EL PASO COUNTY: 734 (50 deaths)

- PUEBLO COUNTY: 88 (6 deaths)

- FREMONT COUNTY: 11 (No deaths)

- TELLER COUNTY: 24 (2 deaths)

(All other counties can be viewed by clicking here and scrolling down.)

HOSPITALIZED: 1,880

COUNTIES: 56

PEOPLE TESTED: 47,466

DEADLY CASES: 449

OUTBREAKS: 113 at residential and non-hospital health care facilities

The state added this data likely does not reflect the actual number of cases. Gov. Jared Polis also says there are probably thousands infected who have not been tested.

