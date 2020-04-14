What to know Tuesday about COVID-19 outbreak

Colorado is seeing a leveling off of hospitalizations due to COVID-19, Gov. Jared Polis confirmed Monday.

Even as deaths topped 300 Monday, Polis said it appeared deaths may be leveling off as well, something 11 News observed when looking at the state health department's chart showing the cumulative number of deaths since March 13.

The reason for this turn towards the better was because Coloradans were obeying the stay-at-home order -- meaning now is no time to let up, Polis said.

"Responsible Coloradans across the state are rising to the challenge of the situation and staying at home, and we really are starting to see the impact of that on the trajectory of this virus in Colorado, which is really, really exciting. It's about the lives saved, and far less people are dying than some of the models that showed tens of thousands of people if no action was taken."

Things to know Tuesday:

- Polis offered just a few clues on what life may look like on April 27, the day after the current end date for the stay-at-home order.

- When asked how lifting the order might look -- all at once or a phased rollout -- Polis said those details were still being worked out behind the scenes and would be released to the public a few days before the 26th.

- "I believe I set expectations in previous press conferences. That doesn't mean bars will be open or restaurants will be full. There are a number of additional social distancing things that we'll need to do. But as a whole, we will need to find a way people can support themselves and go about their lives in a more normal way."

- As our state reopens, there will likely be site-specific outbreaks, Polis cautioned.

- "Unfortunately, the virus will still be with us after we reopen despite this effort to tamper it down. The spread will slow, but it will still be with us in our state. We're realistic that we don't think the prospect of eliminating it is a realistic one in our country or in our state. The prospect of reducing the spread, of slowing down the spread, holding the number of our outbreaks, that's realistic. Protecting our nursing homes, our vulnerable populations. So as our state reopens, unfortunately and tragically there will likely be site-specific outbreak. It's doesn't have to be in food processing; it could be in any sector. ... Wherever there is one, what will happen is instead of the entire economy and entire state quarantining, the folks associated with that outbreak will be tested and quarantined. So it's a targeted approach."

- He used JBS, the meat-packing plant that has become the site of an enormous outbreak affecting hundreds, as an example of a targeted approach. The plant voluntarily closed after 43 employees and more than 200 family members fell ill with suspected or confirmed cases of COVID-19. Polis said Monday the plant will be closed long enough for people to be tested and for the plant to be sanitized so it's safe and they can go back to work.

- Polis addressed concerns about the legality of charging or raising rent during a crisis that has seen many go with reduced paychecks if not without one altogether. Many Coloradans including Denver City Council have argued payments should be frozen for anyone who can't pay due to the virus.

- “No governor, no president has the legal ability to suspend the sanctity of contract law. No state has done that. What we want to do in Colorado, what I have done, is really make sure that we take the strongest steps of any governor to help protect renters.”

- Polis' office did order the Department of Local Affairs to work with property owners and landlords to avoid evictions sparked and ordered that state money not be used for evictions. His emergency order included a request that banks and landlords be lenient with clients; however, landlords can still legally file eviction papers in court.

- An employee at the Walmart in Fountain has tested positive for COVID-19.

- More schools are shutting down for the rest of the school year. Harrison School District 2 became the first Pikes Peak region district to do so, announcing the decision Monday.

CORONAVIRUS IN COLORADO BY THE NUMBERS (4/13 4 p.m.):

(These numbers are based on the state website, which updates at 4 p.m. daily. To avoid confusion, we will only be updating these once a day, in line with the state's site.)

CASES: 7,691

- EL PASO COUNTY: 641 (39 deaths)

- PUEBLO COUNTY: 64 (4 deaths)

- FREMONT COUNTY: 8

- TELLER COUNTY: 15 (2 deaths)

(All other counties can be viewed by clicking here and scrolling down.)

HOSPITALIZED: 1,493

COUNTIES: 56

PEOPLE TESTED: 38,742

DEADLY CASES: 308

OUTBREAKS: 72 at residential and non-hospital health care facilities

The state added this data likely does not reflect the actual number of cases. Gov. Jared Polis also says there are probably thousands infected who have not been tested.

RESOURCES FOR COLORADANS DURING OUTBREAK

- For information and resources on COVID-19, El Paso and Teller County residents can call 719-575-8888 seven days a week. Monday through Friday, the line is available from 8 a.m.-8 p.m. Weekends, calls will be taken between 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

- The state has a toll-free hotline CO HELP for general questions about COVID-19. That hotline can be reached at both 303-389-1687 and 877-462-2911.

- Those needing assistance with financial services, food, clothing and household needs, mental health, and more can call 211.

QUICK LINKS TO CREDIBLE SOURCES:

- Click here for the El Paso County Public Health COVID-19 website

- Click here for the CDPHE COVID-19 website. The website includes a lot of answers to frequently asked questions from across the state.

- Click here for the CDC COVID-10 website

