What to know Thursday about the COVID-19 outbreak

The governor is hopeful skiing could resume for an abbreviated summer season.

President Donald Trump inquired about Colorado's ski resorts during a meeting with Gov. Jared Polis Wednesday, noting that he likes to visit himself.

"How about -- I go there, as you know, and the ski slopes are fantastic, there are those who say they're the greatest anywhere -- how are you doing with the skiing? I know that's a big business for you," the president said.

"Most of the ski season is ending, but we're actually hopeful -- a lot of people don't know this, but in Colorado we have a few areas that they're skiing through July 4th. And we're hoping people will be able to ski again ... in Arapahoe Basin, Wolf Creek, maybe Breckenridge, Loveland in June. We're hoping people can actually ski."

Trump followed up with a question about spring and summer business and what Polis' plans were. Polis responded he wanted to respect the needs of the counties.

"They have the most at stake economically and from a health perspective. We're really respecting what the different communities decide. I think there will be some folks coming back, spending money in stores; there will be other communities saying, 'You know what, we need to wait a little bit longer. It's been very traumatic for many of those communities. Eagle County for a while had the highest infection rate in the country early on. ... They acted early and got it under control."

Polis had previously said in a news briefing Monday that the Safer at Home order would be modified for June, but that a decision on what that would like would come after June 1.

A decision on skiing is expected May 25.

More things to know Thursday:

- For more on the governor's meeting in Washington D.C. Wednesday, click here.

- El Paso County commissioners are voting on whether to apply for a waiver from the state to reopen restaurants.

- Teller County is also trying to obtain a waiver to reopen early. Teller County is going further than El Paso County and is asking for casinos, gyms, theaters and churches to be reopened.

- Colorado has received doses of experimental COVID-19 remdesivir.

CORONAVIRUS IN COLORADO BY THE NUMBERS (5/13 4 p.m.):

(These numbers are based on the state website, which updates at 4 p.m. daily. To avoid confusion, we will only be updating these once a day, in line with the state's site.)

CASES: 20,475

- EL PASO COUNTY: 1,175 (81 deaths)

- PUEBLO COUNTY: 188 (12 deaths)

- FREMONT COUNTY: 23 (No deaths)

- TELLER COUNTY: 31 (2 deaths)

(All other counties can be viewed by clicking here and scrolling down.)

HOSPITALIZED: 3,725

COUNTIES: 60

PEOPLE TESTED: 112,505

DEADLY CASES: 1,062

OUTBREAKS: 206 at residential and non-hospital health care facilities

The state added this data likely does not reflect the actual number of cases. Gov. Jared Polis also says there are probably thousands infected who have not been tested.

RESOURCES FOR COLORADANS DURING OUTBREAK

- For information and resources on COVID-19, El Paso and Teller County residents can call 719-575-8888 seven days a week. Monday through Friday, the line is available from 8 a.m.-8 p.m. Weekends, calls will be taken between 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

- The state has a toll-free hotline CO HELP for general questions about COVID-19. That hotline can be reached at both 303-389-1687 and 877-462-2911.

- Those needing assistance with financial services, food, clothing and household needs, mental health, and more can call 211.

QUICK LINKS TO CREDIBLE SOURCES:

- Click here for the El Paso County Public Health COVID-19 website

- Click here for the CDPHE COVID-19 website. The website includes a lot of answers to frequently asked questions from across the state.

- Click here for a list of locations giving out free school lunches to kids.

- Click here for the CDC COVID-10 website