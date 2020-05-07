What to know Thursday about the COVID-19 outbreak

Gov. Jared Polis concurred Wednesday with something many have already suspected: that the coronavirus was circling in Colorado well before the first case was confirmed.

"It is now found to be extremely likely the virus was circulating in Colorado unbeknownst to us before that first case was diagnosed. There is increasing evidence that there has been greater spread across the world, but it had manifested mostly as pneumonia symptoms in hospital wards. The numbers weren't such that the world wasn't on alert yet.

"So we don't know whether that first case in Colorado was in January or in February, but it's very likely that the first diagnosed case and confirmed case in Colorado was not in fact the first case in Colorado."

Tuesday marked two months since the first known case in Colorado was confirmed.

"Two months. Two months of the coronavirus crisis, which will be with us for many months to come."

Polis reiterated the necessity for Coloradans to cooperate with restrictions imposed by the virus.

"You should have only about a third of the interactions you had in January or in February, and what that does, if we succeed, if you have a third of the interactions and I have a third of the interactions ... if we're all successful in cutting down our personal contacts to about a third of what they were before the crisis, the modeling shows that we're going to get through this. Getting through this doesn't mean nobody's going to get coronavirus in June or in July ... but at least we can make sure we don't exceed our hospital capacity, and that everybody who gets it has a fighting chance of getting through this, and of course, most will."

Polis said the sacrifices Coloradans have made are paying off.

"At the beginning of this crisis, modeling was showing tens of thousands of deaths in Colorado and a catastrophic breach of our health care system by now. Thanks to the actions that you took and the success you had staying at home, we averted that. It's not a time to celebrate -- we've lost over 850 Coloradans to this crisis -- but thanks to your hard work, your staying at home, your wearing masks, the sacrifices you've made, the social distancing, and resisting the temptation to break the rules, we are bending the curve, we have saved lives in Colorado, we will save lives in Colorado."

Slacking off now could mean more deaths and more economic disruption, Polis warned. He urged staying the course -- COVID-19 will not be forever.

The more sacrifices now, he said, "the more we'll get through this with the most possible number of lives intact and with shorter disruption to our economy and our businesses."

- Polis said the state has been successful in obtaining protective equipment for hospitals. Currently, Colorado has:

- 2,472,205 surgical masks

- 116,065 face shields

- 195,109 gowns

- 1,640,100 gloves

- 534,474 N95 masks

And for nursing homes:

- 7,400 eye protection

- 85,000 masks

- 38,000 gloves

- 77,000 gowns

The state has a lot of purchase orders pending, as well as requests in to the federal government.

- Polis indicated he was open to a graduation plan submitted by El Paso County this week.

- "As of this morning, we haven't received the request. It's my understanding they want to proceed in a way that does not include parents, aunts, uncles; they just want students back. They saw a successful Air Force Academy graduation where students graduated with an empty stadium. ... I think districts have several options when it comes to commencements; some are doing virtual commencements, some are delaying commencement indefinitely and offering to bring students back in July or August or when they can to appropriately celebrate the physical ceremony. Others might be trying to navigate a limited in-person ceremony without guests and attendees that honors the students in that way. I think what’s important is that as a state, we celebrate the right of passage for our graduating seniors. I know our seniors put in a lot of work to get that diploma. We want to honor that. We will work with our superintendents to do that in the best way."

- There is still no timetable for restaurants and bars to open beyond takeout. Polis said he wants to view data in a couple of weeks to see how Colorado is doing under the Safer at Home order before making a decision on reopening.

- Despite that, at least one restaurant in El Paso County is defying the public health order and has fully reopened.

- There will be no jury for state trials until after July 6.

- There have been 33 million jobs lost since the pandemic gripped the country seven weeks ago.

CORONAVIRUS IN COLORADO BY THE NUMBERS (5/6 4 p.m.):

(These numbers are based on the state website, which updates at 4 p.m. daily. To avoid confusion, we will only be updating these once a day, in line with the state's site.)

CASES: 17,830

- EL PASO COUNTY: 1,055 (77 deaths)

- PUEBLO COUNTY: 161 (11 deaths)

- FREMONT COUNTY: 22 (No deaths)

- TELLER COUNTY: 30 (2 deaths)

(All other counties can be viewed by clicking here and scrolling down.)

HOSPITALIZED: 2,986

COUNTIES: 57

PEOPLE TESTED: 89,529

DEADLY CASES: 921

OUTBREAKS: 174 at residential and non-hospital health care facilities

The state added this data likely does not reflect the actual number of cases. Gov. Jared Polis also says there are probably thousands infected who have not been tested.

