What to know Thursday about the COVID-19 outbreak

Gov. Jared Polis wants to triple the number of coronavirus tests being given daily.

"The role of testing is critical in identifying those outbreaks early and acting quickly and boldly, rather than letting it result in county-wide or economy-wide overarching shutdowns," the governor said in a Wednesday news conference.

Colorado is currently running 3,000 tests a day, up substantially from when the pandemic started.

"When the crisis began we only were able to do 160 tests in the state of Colorado. It might seem like a lifetime ago. It was less than two months ago," Polis said.

The governor says he expects to have private and state capacity to run 10,000 tests a day by the end of May.

"Yesterday, I was on a call with the White House where we worked on our statewide testing plan and we were promised 195,000 swabs during the month of May," Polis said.

Beginning May 15, Polis says anyone in the community who has COVID-19 symptoms and wants to get tested for the virus will be able to. He also intends to increase testing in workplaces, particularly among employees at senior facilities.

"We're increasing the testing for workers that are perfectly healthy that work at our senior care facilities. Really a robust program to prevent hotspots, reduce the likelihood of hotspots in long term care facilities and nursing homes among the vulnerable populations," he said.

As testing has increased these last six weeks, so has the turnaround time to get results.

"Initially the state lab had longer processing time. There were a lot of frustrations. People weren't getting back results for three, four -- I think for one week even five days. That is now one day."

More things to know Thursday:

- Unemployment numbers continue to skyrocket both nationally and in Colorado. The Department of Labor announced Thursday more than 30 million Americans had filed for unemployment since the pandemic really took hold in the country; in Colorado that number is over 350,000.

- U.S. intelligence has concluded that the new coronavirus was not manmade.

- In a promising development, an experimental drug has proven effective against COVID-19.

- Coronavirus tests have come back positive for more than 70 percent of federal inmates tested.

- Colorado Parks and Wildlife has a target="_blank" href="https://www.kktv.com/content/news/Staying-safe-on-trails-and-in-parks-during-pandemic-570062661.html">extended campground and campground facility closures.

CORONAVIRUS IN COLORADO BY THE NUMBERS (4/29 4 p.m.):

(These numbers are based on the state website, which updates at 4 p.m. daily. To avoid confusion, we will only be updating these once a day, in line with the state's site.)

CASES: 14,758

- EL PASO COUNTY: 907 (69 deaths)

- PUEBLO COUNTY: 136 (10 deaths)

- FREMONT COUNTY: 22 (No deaths)

- TELLER COUNTY: 28 (2 deaths)

(All other counties can be viewed by clicking here and scrolling down.)

HOSPITALIZED: 2,621

COUNTIES: 56

PEOPLE TESTED: 69,449

DEADLY CASES: 766

OUTBREAKS: 157 at residential and non-hospital health care facilities

The state added this data likely does not reflect the actual number of cases. Gov. Jared Polis also says there are probably thousands infected who have not been tested.

RESOURCES FOR COLORADANS DURING OUTBREAK

- For information and resources on COVID-19, El Paso and Teller County residents can call 719-575-8888 seven days a week. Monday through Friday, the line is available from 8 a.m.-8 p.m. Weekends, calls will be taken between 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

- The state has a toll-free hotline CO HELP for general questions about COVID-19. That hotline can be reached at both 303-389-1687 and 877-462-2911.

- Those needing assistance with financial services, food, clothing and household needs, mental health, and more can call 211.

QUICK LINKS TO CREDIBLE SOURCES:

- Click here for the El Paso County Public Health COVID-19 website

- Click here for the CDPHE COVID-19 website. The website includes a lot of answers to frequently asked questions from across the state.

- Click here for the CDC COVID-10 website