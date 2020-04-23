What to know Thursday about the COVID-19 outbreak

Gov. Jared Polis responded to three comments sent in from members of the public during his tri-weekly COVID-19 news conference Wednesday.

The governor said this was something he would be doing going forward and invited Coloradans to continue submitting questions and concerns on his social media pages.

Comment 1: "Keep salons closed. We can't physical distance by touching people. Keep ourselves and clients and families safe. Wait and see for restaurants even though they don't touch people."

Governor's response: "So, people say this. Why salons, not restaurants? We get that people are touching other people in salons. These are one on one services. Restaurants, 30, 40, 50 people depending on how big it is. Bars, even more. It's a mathematical thing. When you put any of these in the model, when you have 50-60 people in an enclosed area, it's a very different risk to everybody than one on one services. So this first round is one on one services. That's what they are. We don't make any judgments about which ones are more or less necessary -- they're all critical, we know. We need them: People need to learn a living and people need these services. But the fact that they're one on one is very different than having 40 on 40 in a group."

Personal services such as salons, personal training and dog grooming will be allowed to reopen April 27 with strict social distancing measures in place. A date for restaurants and bars to reopen has not been set but it won't be sooner than mid-May.

Comment 2: I have a big concern about the reopening of the state, even in a regulated way so soon. ... After the announcement of "Safer at Home," maybe 25 percent of people at the grocery store had on masks as opposed to maybe 75 percent last week. Apparently the masking order was lost in the 'everything is back open soon' message."

Governor's response: "I want to address that. This will not work if this is going from 75 percent of people to 25 percent of people wearing masks. If anything, this should increase our mask-wearing culture. As we trust people more, the number of people who wear masks at grocery stores, out and about needs to go up for this [phasing out of the stay-at-home order] to work"

Comment 3: "I'm a partner in a small Colorado business. We have a small, but powerful law firm. I will not ask our employees to return on May 4. I believe Gov. Polis' decision to allow this is reckless and will result in the deaths of Colorado citizens. My business won't partake in such reckless behavior."

Governor's response: "I want to say 'thank you.' That's wonderful if you're able to not go back May 4. You should do that as an employer. Not every business can. Some can't exist if they can't go back in early May. People rely on those paychecks. But for businesses that don't have to go back May 4, you shouldn't go back May 4. Telecommute, stay home, stay safe. 'Safer at Home' means some businesses will have to go back, and many employees have to earn a paycheck. It's an economic necessity for people. People simply can't make their rent if they don't have income, businesses will have no jobs. It's an opportunity to come back; in no way is it a mandate to go back."

More things to know Thursday:

- Since the outbreak began five weeks ago, 26 million Americans have filed for unemployment.

- The House is expected to send a $500 billion virus relief bill to the president.

- Polis says it's likely schools will be able to open in the fall, but strong social distancing practices in place.

- However, for 2020 graduates, it's a lost spring, with schools staying closed and traditional graduation ceremonies canceled. 11 News wants to give these students some love and are calling on parents, teachers, friends, etc to click here to give their favorite senior a shoutout!

- Important information to know if you're expecting a mailed stimulus check! (Versus one submitted via direct deposit.)

- COVID-19 outbreaks were lurking in America long before we knew, The New York Times reports.

- The report comes on the heels of the confirmation that the first confirmed coronavirus death was three weeks earlier than thought.

CORONAVIRUS IN COLORADO BY THE NUMBERS (4/22 4 p.m.):

(These numbers are based on the state website, which updates at 4 p.m. daily. To avoid confusion, we will only be updating these once a day, in line with the state's site.)

CASES: 10,878

- EL PASO COUNTY: 774 (54 deaths)

- PUEBLO COUNTY: 107 (7 deaths)

- FREMONT COUNTY: 19 (No deaths)

- TELLER COUNTY: 25 (2 deaths)

(All other counties can be viewed by clicking here and scrolling down.)

HOSPITALIZED: 2,123

COUNTIES: 56

PEOPLE TESTED: 50,645

DEADLY CASES: 508

OUTBREAKS: 123 at residential and non-hospital health care facilities

The state added this data likely does not reflect the actual number of cases. Gov. Jared Polis also says there are probably thousands infected who have not been tested.

RESOURCES FOR COLORADANS DURING OUTBREAK

- For information and resources on COVID-19, El Paso and Teller County residents can call 719-575-8888 seven days a week. Monday through Friday, the line is available from 8 a.m.-8 p.m. Weekends, calls will be taken between 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

- The state has a toll-free hotline CO HELP for general questions about COVID-19. That hotline can be reached at both 303-389-1687 and 877-462-2911.

- Those needing assistance with financial services, food, clothing and household needs, mental health, and more can call 211.

QUICK LINKS TO CREDIBLE SOURCES:

- Click here for the El Paso County Public Health COVID-19 website

- Click here for the CDPHE COVID-19 website. The website includes a lot of answers to frequently asked questions from across the state.

- Click here for the CDC COVID-10 website

