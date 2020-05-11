What to know Monday about the COVID-19 outbreak

El Paso County has added just two new deaths in the previous week, with no new deaths recorded since Friday, according to the most recent numbers on the state health department website.

On the 5th, the county reached 78 deaths attributed to the COVID-19 virus, up from 76 the day before. One of those deaths was later removed from the county tally; a spokesperson for the El Paso County Public Health told our news partners at The Gazette when a case or death moves from one county to another, it's usually because a case update included an address correction.

Friday, one additional death was recorded, bringing the county's death toll back to 78. Sunday, the number remained unchanged, as the state as a whole added just four deaths from the previous day, bringing Colorado's death toll to 971.

As death rates and other COVID-19 data are lagging indicators, these numbers are more indicative of where El Paso County and Colorado as a whole were a couple of weeks ago. Evidence as to how well Colorado is doing under the Safer at Home order will become more clear as May progresses. Gov. Jared Polis says he is monitoring that data to carefully to ensure the state is hitting the benchmarks it needs in order to not go back to more stringent restrictions.

The governor is also monitoring data to make a decision on when to allow restaurants to reopen. He said Friday he was hopeful they'd open before May was done.

More things to know Monday:

- There is still time to get your stimulus deposited directly into your bank account, but you must get your information to the IRS by Wednesday.

- Several countries are beginning the cautious process of reopening.

- However, some places that had appeared to have their outbreaks under control are reporting new cases, including in Wuhan, where the virus first emerged last year and in South Korea and Germany.

- Two members of the White House staff -- a personal valet for President Donald Trump and the spokesperson for Vice President Mike Pence -- have tested positive for coronavirus. Three top members of the White House's coronavirus taskforce, including Dr. Anthony Fauci, are now self-quarantining after coming into contact with an infected person -- though Fauci says he is doing a modified form, as his contact was "low risk." Pence and Trump are not self-isolating.

- UFC returned over the weekend, the first major sporting event to take place since the pandemic began in the U.S. There were no spectators and masks were a common sight.

CORONAVIRUS IN COLORADO BY THE NUMBERS (5/10 4 p.m.):

(These numbers are based on the state website, which updates at 4 p.m. daily. To avoid confusion, we will only be updating these once a day, in line with the state's site.)

CASES: 19,703

- EL PASO COUNTY: 1,124 (78 deaths)

- PUEBLO COUNTY: 175 (12 deaths)

- FREMONT COUNTY: 23 (No deaths)

- TELLER COUNTY: 31 (2 deaths)

(All other counties can be viewed by clicking here and scrolling down.)

HOSPITALIZED: 3,631

COUNTIES: 59

PEOPLE TESTED: 104,077

DEADLY CASES: 971

OUTBREAKS: 190 at residential and non-hospital health care facilities

The state added this data likely does not reflect the actual number of cases. Gov. Jared Polis also says there are probably thousands infected who have not been tested.

RESOURCES FOR COLORADANS DURING OUTBREAK

- For information and resources on COVID-19, El Paso and Teller County residents can call 719-575-8888 seven days a week. Monday through Friday, the line is available from 8 a.m.-8 p.m. Weekends, calls will be taken between 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

- The state has a toll-free hotline CO HELP for general questions about COVID-19. That hotline can be reached at both 303-389-1687 and 877-462-2911.

- Those needing assistance with financial services, food, clothing and household needs, mental health, and more can call 211.

