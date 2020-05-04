What to know Monday about COVID-19 outbreak

Nearly 1,000 people in El Paso County have tested positive for COVID-19, according to the newest numbers released by the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment Sunday.

CDPHE data always lags behind a couple of days, and Sunday's information only includes numbers through Friday, May 1, the health department said.

Seventy-five people in El Paso County have died from the highly-contagious virus, the fifth-highest in the state.

In Colorado as a whole, results for 16,635 people of 81,352 tested have come back positive for the coronavirus. Eight hundred and forty-two people have died.

Graphs provided by CDPHE show a continuing downward trend in the state: the three-day case average has been dropping since an all-time high on April 25 and deaths per day have been declining since April 9. A chart on Gov. Jared Polis' Facebook page shows the daily hospitalization growth rate declining steadily since March.

All numbers shown are lagging indicators and do not yet reflect the implementation of "Safer at Home" one week ago. Deaths can occur as much as three to four weeks post-infection; the incubation period before a person shows symptoms is anywhere from two to 14 days, with a five-day average. Hospitalizations, too, can lag more than a week behind virus onset, as it can take seven to 10 days for a patient to feel sick enough to seek hospitalization, experts say.

More things to know Monday:

- The next phase of "Safer at Home" begins, with non-critical offices allowed to reopen, with restrictions: no more than 50 percent of employees should be back in the building and social distancing practices must be implemented.

- The governor has said this is by no means mandatory, and any business that wants to remain closed or continue telecommuting is encouraged to do so.

- Non-critical retail and salons just completed their first weekend back open since late March.

- Colorado restaurants are hopeful for a phased reopening in May. No date has been decided by the governor.

- Uber is the latest company to make masks mandatory for customers.

- Kroger and Costco have announced restrictions on meat purchases. Kroger, which operates Colorado-based King Soopers and City Market, has not said which stores will see these restrictions.

- President Donald Trump is now projecting up to 100,000 Americans may die from COVID-19. He made the statement in a town hall on Fox News, during which he also argued the country should be reopened soon.

CORONAVIRUS IN COLORADO BY THE NUMBERS (5/3 4 p.m.):

(These numbers are based on the state website, which updates at 4 p.m. daily. To avoid confusion, we will only be updating these once a day, in line with the state's site.)

CASES: 16,635

- EL PASO COUNTY: 994 (75 deaths)

- PUEBLO COUNTY: 158 (10 deaths)

- FREMONT COUNTY: 22 (No deaths)

- TELLER COUNTY: 28 (2 deaths)

HOSPITALIZED: 2,799

COUNTIES: 56

PEOPLE TESTED: 81,352

DEADLY CASES: 842

OUTBREAKS: 163 at residential and non-hospital health care facilities

The state added this data likely does not reflect the actual number of cases. Gov. Jared Polis also says there are probably thousands infected who have not been tested.

RESOURCES FOR COLORADANS DURING OUTBREAK

- For information and resources on COVID-19, El Paso and Teller County residents can call 719-575-8888 seven days a week. Monday through Friday, the line is available from 8 a.m.-8 p.m. Weekends, calls will be taken between 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

- The state has a toll-free hotline CO HELP for general questions about COVID-19. That hotline can be reached at both 303-389-1687 and 877-462-2911.

- Those needing assistance with financial services, food, clothing and household needs, mental health, and more can call 211.

QUICK LINKS TO CREDIBLE SOURCES:

- Click here for the El Paso County Public Health COVID-19 website

- Click here for the CDPHE COVID-19 website. The website includes a lot of answers to frequently asked questions from across the state.

- Click here for the CDC COVID-10 website