What to know Monday about COVID-19 outbreak

El Paso County recorded no deaths from COVID-19 over the weekend.

It was the first time in weeks that the county saw a two-day stretch with zero deaths, giving hope that the area may be successfully flattening the curve.

Statewide, deaths have been slowing, and health officials say the same for new coronavirus cases.

Gov. Jared Polis warns these positive signs do not mean the state can relax just yet, citing a 102-year-old history lesson as an example of the consequences of doing so too soon.

"The governor was forced to close businesses to stop the spread of Spanish flu 100 years ago. They thought the threat was over, but it was too soon. The second wave was deadlier than the first. One out of 100 Coloradans died."

That second wave came in September 1918, six months after the initial outbreak started in the United States. It was responsible for the majority of deaths attributed to the pandemic and serves as a cautionary tale for letting our guard down.

That said, Polis acknowledged in his news conference Friday that the stay-at-home order is unsustainable in the long-term, both for people suffering financially and for Coloradans' overall psychological health.

He and his government are working on a plan to reopen Colorado in stages. More details on this plan are expected this week.

More things to know Monday:

- Nearly 1,000 people descended on the Colorado Capitol Sunday to protest the stay-at-home order, calling it a violation of their constitutional rights.

- The New York Times reported Sunday that antibody tests have had a bumpy rollout in the U.S., with some tests proving inaccurate and others being misused by doctors. The tests are supposed to show whether people had the virus without knowing it and whether people are building up immunity to the virus, and are considered critical to the U.S. getting back to normal.

- "Officials fear the effort may prove as problematic as the earlier launch of diagnostic tests that failed to monitor which Americans, and how many, had been infected or developed the disease the virus causes."

- Research continues to show a large number of people are contracting the virus without any symptoms. This is both good news because it means the true fatality rate is much lower, and problematic news because it's impossible to know if you're around someone who is contagious -- and just because the virus wasn't serious for them doesn't mean it'll be the same for those they spread it too.

- Deaths are dropping in the Tri-State region of New York, Connecticut and New Jersey. Gov. Andrew Cuomo observed over the weekend that New York is "past the high point" of the coronavirus outbreak.

- "If this trend holds, we are past the high point, and all indications at this point are that we are on a descent. “We are on the other side of the plateau and the numbers are coming down."

- Masks are now mandatory in Colorado for critical workers such as grocery store and senior care employees. Polis signed an executive order Friday, making this law.

CORONAVIRUS IN COLORADO BY THE NUMBERS (4/19 4 p.m.):

(These numbers are based on the state website, which updates at 4 p.m. daily. To avoid confusion, we will only be updating these once a day, in line with the state's site.)

CASES: 9,730

- EL PASO COUNTY: 731 (49 deaths, 4th highest in state)

- PUEBLO COUNTY: 87 (6 deaths, 12th highest in state)

- FREMONT COUNTY: 10 (No deaths)

- TELLER COUNTY: 24 (2 deaths, in eight-way tie for 14th highest in state)

(All other counties can be viewed by clicking here and scrolling down.)

HOSPITALIZED: 1,813

COUNTIES: 56

PEOPLE TESTED: 46,195

DEADLY CASES: 422

OUTBREAKS: 111 at residential and non-hospital health care facilities

The state added this data likely does not reflect the actual number of cases. Gov. Jared Polis also says there are probably thousands infected who have not been tested.

RESOURCES FOR COLORADANS DURING OUTBREAK

- For information and resources on COVID-19, El Paso and Teller County residents can call 719-575-8888 seven days a week. Monday through Friday, the line is available from 8 a.m.-8 p.m. Weekends, calls will be taken between 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

- The state has a toll-free hotline CO HELP for general questions about COVID-19. That hotline can be reached at both 303-389-1687 and 877-462-2911.

- Those needing assistance with financial services, food, clothing and household needs, mental health, and more can call 211.

QUICK LINKS TO CREDIBLE SOURCES:

- Click here for the El Paso County Public Health COVID-19 website

- Click here for the CDPHE COVID-19 website. The website includes a lot of answers to frequently asked questions from across the state.

- Click here for the CDC COVID-10 website

