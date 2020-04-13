What to know Monday about COVID-19 outbreak

Mountain communities are imploring the public to stay away right now.

Gov. Jared Polis has repeatedly reminded Coloradans that the coronavirus pandemic is "not a vacation" after numerous reports of people flocking to the high country during the stay-at-home order. Sunday, Estes Park Public Health reiterated Polis' words in a post on the state health department's website.

"We think Gov. Polis nailed it when he said, 'This pandemic is not a vacation.' He called out Colorado residents who were still driving to Colorado’s mountains or hiking on narrow mountain trails. 'The more noncompliance there is, the more people that are not heeding the advice to stay at home, the longer and more severe this crisis will be.'

"This speaks directly to the crisis Estes Park could face if people don’t heed the order to stay at home."

Estes Park Public Health said that demographically, their community as a whole was at higher risk because roughly two-thirds of the population was over 65. As is well known by now, those over 65 and especially over 80 are at a higher risk of complications or even death from COVID-19 than the general population.

"Eight out of 10 deaths reported in the U.S. have been in adults 65 years and older," Estes Park Public Health said.

Additionally, the community only has a 23-bed critical access hospital that could quickly get overwhelmed.

"There will come a time again when a trip to the mountains will be a lovely part of your vacation or weekend trip, but that time is not now. Our request from the Estes Valley community is to please stay home and continue to practice social distancing in your community, not ours."

More things to know nationally to start the week:

- The U.S. surpassed Italy over the weekend in number of deaths from COVID-19.

- Top public health experts are debating whether May 1 would be too soon to reopen the U.S. economy, with some including Dr. Anthony Fauci advocating a rolling reopening depending on conditions in different regions versus the entire country all at once.

- "You can start thinking about how we can keep it that way and prevent it from resurging, when you're starting to think about a gradual reentry of some sort of normality, some rolling reentry. So, you're trying to balance two things. You want to make sure you don't do something prematurely and precipitously. At the same time, you pay attention to the need to try and get back to normal," Fauci said.

- Fauci expressed cautious optimism on CNN's "State of the Union" Sunday that the virus could be starting to level off in some parts of the country.

- "A place like the New York metropolitan area had a very -- a really terrible, terrible week of suffering and death, nonetheless, the indications of that part of this machine that drives this outbreak is starting to level off, because on the same day that the New York metropolitan area had the highest number of deaths they had, when you look at the admissions, the hospitalizations, the intensive care, and the need to intubate, that not only has flattened; it's starting to turn the corner. ... And if you look at the patterns of the curves in other countries, once you turn that corner, hopefully, we will see a very sharp decline."

- The complete transcript from Fauci's appearance on CNN can be found here. In the interview, he discusses whether or not the U.S. has seen the worst of the pandemic, what different models are showing about that federal April 30 deadline for sheltering in place, why South Korea -- who announced its first COVID case on the same day as the U.S. -- has seen a different trajectory for the virus, and other issues on the minds of Americans roughly a month into the crisis.

- UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson was discharged from the hospital Sunday following a stint in ICU with the virus.

- Multiple sources have confirmed with 11 News that a Fort Carson fire employee has tested positive for COVID-19. A spokesperson with the El Paso County Health Department also tells 11 News they are aware of the case.

- Health officials are investiating a Colorado beef plant over COVID-19 concerns.

- As of Easter Sunday, Colorado now has more than 7,300 cases and is nearing 300 deaths. Weld, Denver and Arapahoe counties have overtaken El Paso County for the highest number of deaths statewide.

- A graph on the state health department shows the number of deaths may be starting to flatten statewide. In looking at the week of April 5-11 (numbers posted to the state website Sunday reflect Saturday's data), the numbers appear to be dropping and holding compared to the previous week of March 29-April 4. To view the chart on the state's website, a target="_blank" href="https://covid19.colorado.gov/case-data">click here and scroll midway down to the "Cumulative number of deaths from COVID-19 in Colorado by reported date of illness" chart:

April 5: +17 from previous day

April 6: +7

April 7: +6

April 8: +17

April 9: +5

April 10: +2

April 11: +4

Compared to:

March 29: +10

March 30: +15

March 31: +16

April 1: +19

April 2: +29

April 3: +16

April 4: +11

- As of April 11, this is where confirmed cases/outcome by age group currently stand in Colorado:

0-9: 70 not hospitalized, 7 hospitalized, no deaths

10-19: 139 not hospitalized, 6 hospitalized, no deaths

20-29: 960 not hospitalized, 48 hospitalized, 2 deaths

30-39: 1,086 not hospitalized, 104 hospitalized, 2 deaths

40-49: 1,014 not hospitalized, 151 hospitalized, 11 deaths

50-59: 1,066 not hospitalized, 258 hospitalized, 15 deaths

60-69: 746 not hospitalized, 282 hospitalized, 34 deaths

70-79: 406 not hospitalized, 235 hospitalized, 78 deaths

80+: 263 not hospitalized, 148 hospitalized, 148 deaths

CORONAVIRUS IN COLORADO BY THE NUMBERS (4/12 4 p.m.):

(These numbers are based on the state website, which updates at 4 p.m. daily. To avoid confusion, we will only be updating these once a day, in line with the state's site.)

CASES: 7,303

- EL PASO COUNTY: 613

- PUEBLO COUNTY: 58

- FREMONT COUNTY: 7

- TELLER COUNTY: 16

(All other counties can be viewed by clicking here and scrolling down.)

HOSPITALIZED: 1,417

COUNTIES: 56

PEOPLE TESTED: 37,153

DEADLY CASES: 290

OUTBREAKS: 68 at residential and non-hospital health care facilities

The state added this data likely does not reflect the actual number of cases. Gov. Jared Polis also says there are probably thousands infected who have not been tested.

RESOURCES FOR COLORADANS DURING OUTBREAK

- For information and resources on COVID-19, El Paso and Teller County residents can call 719-575-8888 seven days a week. Monday through Friday, the line is available from 8 a.m.-8 p.m. Weekends, calls will be taken between 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

- The state has a toll-free hotline CO HELP for general questions about COVID-19. That hotline can be reached at both 303-389-1687 and 877-462-2911.

- Those needing assistance with financial services, food, clothing and household needs, mental health, and more can call 211.

QUICK LINKS TO CREDIBLE SOURCES:

- Click here for the El Paso County Public Health COVID-19 website

- Click here for the CDPHE COVID-19 website. The website includes a lot of answers to frequently asked questions from across the state.

- Click here for the CDC COVID-10 website

