What to know Monday about COVID-19 outbreak

The next two weeks are expected to be the most critical in the nation's war against the COVID-19 virus.

Calling the next 14 days the country's "Pearl Harbor moment, 9/11 moment," U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Jerome Adams called on Americans to play their role in the battle.

"It’s going to be the hardest moment for many Americans in their entire lives, and we really need to understand that if we want to flatten that curve and get through to the other side, everyone needs to do their part," Adams said.

Over the next two weeks, the nation is expected to see its highest death toll as many parts of the country including Colorado reach the peak of the outbreak. At the same time, health experts are hoping that if every American does their part during that time -- taking social distancing guidelines seriously, taking good hygiene practices seriously, wearing masks in public, leaving the house as little as possible -- the country come out the other side on the downward slope of the pandemic.

"It's going to be shocking to some," said top infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci on CBS News' "Face the Nation" Sunday. "It certainly is really disturbing to see [the number of cases and deaths projected in the week of April 6]. But that's what's going to happen before it turns around. So just buckle down, continue to mitigate, continue to do the physical separation, because we've got to get through this week that's coming up, because it is going to be a bad week."

More things to know to start the week:

- State officials say we could know by the middle of the week if the stay-at-home order is further flattening the virus' curve in Colorado. Gov. Jared Polis previously said the spread of COVID-19 had been reduced by about 40 percent due to the initial social distancing efforts implemented at the start of the state outbreak, such as closing dine-in restaurants, bars and gyms. Because the virus has up to a 14-day incubation period, it can take about two weeks to start seeing results from mitigation efforts.

- Colorado was specifically mentioned in the White House's April 4 briefing as a state government officials are closely watching.

- Dr. Deborah Birx first mentioned Colorado on April 3 as a state the federal government had some "developing concerns" on.

- When asked on the 4th to elaborate, she said: "We’re watching [Colorado, Pennsylvania and D.C.] because they are starting to go on that upside of the curve. We’re hoping and believing that if people mitigate strongly, the work that they did over the last two weeks will blunt that curve and they won’t have the same upward slope and peak that New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, and part of Rhode Island are having."

- Health experts warn that the death toll will lag one to two weeks behind any curbing of cases.

- "But the end result of that you don't see for days or weeks down the pike, because, as the cases go down, then you get less hospitalizations, less intensive care and less death," Fauci said Sunday. "So even though you're getting really an improvement in that the number of new cases are starting to flatten, the deaths will lag by one or two weeks or more. So we need to be prepared that even though it's clear that mitigation is working, we're still going to see that tail-off of deaths."

- One thousand troops are deploying to New York City to assist with relief efforts. New York City, the epicenter of the outbreak in the U.S., saw a glimmer of hope Sunday with the one-day death toll falling for the first time. Gov. Andrew Cuomo warns it is too soon to know if this indicates a trend or if it was an outlier.

- "What is the significance of that? It’s too early to tell. This is the impact by state, but as I said, the interesting blip may be in the data or hopeful beginning of a shift in the data and the number of cases. Total number of new hospitalizations is 574 which is obviously much lower than previous numbers. That’s partially a function of more people being discharged, but you see ICU admissions are also down, the daily intubations down slightly from where it was. Again, you can’t do this day to day. You have to look at three or four days to see a pattern. Discharge rate is way up and that’s great news and the statewide balance of cases has been relatively stable for the past few days. There is a shift to Long Island. Upstate New York is basically flat and as Long Island grows, the percentage of cases in New York City has reduced."

- Locally, the testing site near Memorial Park, previously reserved for health care workers and first reponders only, is now testing seniors with symptoms.

- Some school districts are adding more locations for meal pick-up.

CORONAVIRUS IN COLORADO BY THE NUMBERS (4/5 4 p.m.):

(These numbers are based on the state website, which updates at 4 p.m. daily. To avoid confusion, we will only be updating these once a day, in line with the state's site.)

CASES: 4,950

- EL PASO COUNTY: 435 (+61 from 4/3), 25 deaths (+7 from 4/3)

- PUEBLO COUNTY: 44 (reported # from the county), 2 deaths (No change since 4/3)

- FREMONT COUNTY: 3 (+1 from 4/3)

- TELLER COUNTY: 11 (No change since 4/3)

(All other counties can be viewed by clicking here and scrolling down.)

HOSPITALIZED: 924 (+101 from 4/3)

COUNTIES: 54

PEOPLE TESTED: 22,071

DEADLY CASES: 140 (+29 from 4/3)

OUTBREAKS: 37 at residential and non-hospital health care facilities

The state added this data likely does not reflect the actual number of cases. Gov. Jared Polis also says there are probably thousands infected who have not been tested.

