What to know Monday about COVID-19 outbreak

The death toll in Colorado from COVID-19 rose to 47 over the weekend, including three more deaths in El Paso County.

With 11 fatalities attributed to the virus, El Paso County leads the state in deaths, despite having just half the number of confirmed cases as Denver County.

According to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment's most recent numbers, released Sunday afternoon, Denver County has the most confirmed cases in the state at 408, followed by Arapahoe County at 241, then El Paso County (214) and Jefferson County (213). Eagle County, which has been something of an epicenter for the state's mountain communities and at one point was second only to Denver County in coronavirus cases, now has the fifth-highest number of cases at 187.

The numbers change when looking at the CDPHE's case rate per 100,000 people, which shows Gunnison County, then Eagle, Pitkin, Chaffee and Routt having the highest rates. El Paso County has the 13th-highest rate.

The state topped 2,300 cases Sunday.

Other developments over the weekend:

- President Donald Trump, at one point gunning for an April 12 "reopening" of sorts in the United States, backed away from his Easter goal and extended federal social distancing guidelines until April 30.

- The president said the peak in the death rate is likely two weeks away.

- Trump approved a major disaster declaration for Colorado, paving the way for federal funding.

- Gov. Jared Polis warned more than 30,000 Coloradans would die if social distancing was not practiced.

- With a 60 percent increase in social distancing, that number is sliced by almost two-thirds to 11,500.

- His hope is an 80 percent increase in social distancing levels, which would drop the number of deaths even further.

- Polis warned that the economy will be worse off in the long run without the stay-at-home order.

- "This path of action will lead to the quickest possible return. To work, to productivity, and to social and economic normalcy."

- The governor is wanting to model the state's approach after South Korea. The country had success in flattening the curve without shutting everything down due to rapid and efficient testing.

- "South Korea doesn't function the exact way it functioned two months ago, but most people are able to go to work, earn a living, and it's generally functioning as an economy in a way that America is not right now."

- With spring break now over, schools statewide have resumed meal pick-up. We have an updated list of pick-up locations here.

- U.S. Treasury Sec. Steve Mnuchin said Sunday Americans could expect to see a one-time stimulus payment deposited directly into their bank accounts within three weeks.

- And a spot of hopeful news: According to a New York TImes article, officials in Washington state are seeing evidence that their containment efforts are beginning to work. The article states that deaths are not rising as fast as in other states, and the spread of the virus has slowed in the Seattle area. Officials warn the gains are precarious for now, and restrictions will need to continue.

RESOURCES FOR COLORADANS DURING OUTBREAK

- For information and resources on COVID-19, El Paso and Teller County residents can call 719-575-8888 seven days a week. Monday through Friday, the line is available from 8 a.m.-8 p.m. Weekends, calls will be taken between 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

- The state has a toll-free hotline CO HELP for general questions about COVID-19. That hotline can be reached at both 303-389-1687 and 877-462-2911.

- Those needing assistance with financial services, food, clothing and household needs, mental health, and more can call 211.

