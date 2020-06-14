What to expect when casinos re-open in Teller county

Starting Monday, June 15th at 10:00a.m. the games will begin once again in Cripple Creek. Teller county has approval from the state to open up casinos safely after a long closure due to Coronavirus. '

Casinos in the county will be among the first in the state to re-open. Most will start the slot machines Monday. The Christmas Casino & Inn will reopen on Friday, June 19, 2020 at 2:00 p.m.

Here are the generic guidelines from the state health department for all establishments:

In order to achieve 6 ft social distancing, the limit is 50% of the posted occupancy code limit ensuring a minimum 28 square feet per person not to exceed more than 175 people at any given time in a confined indoor space, and 250 people in any outdoor setting.

● Employees and contracted workers shall be monitored daily for symptoms, and symptomatic employees shall be excluded from the workplace and isolated until they are fever free for 72 hours, other symptoms have improved, and at least 10 days have passed since they became symptomatic.

● Require employees to wear face coverings at all times while working.

● Provide accommodations for vulnerable individuals who remain encouraged to follow the Stay at Home requirements.

● Require signage on doors telling guests that are experiencing COVID-like symptoms not to enter, and recommend that the sign posted at the door is the CDC sign (also available in Spanish)

Colorado's Department of Public Health & Environment also provided the following additional guidelines for casinos:

● Casinos must also clarify how many people can ride in an elevator to comply with 6 feet distancing requirements.

● Any closing of the slot machines cannot be done in such a manner to intentionally improve the odds in favor of the house when it comes to payouts.

● The Ramblin Express bus system that transports people to the casinos must be thoroughly cleaned and disinfected on a daily basis and cleaned between each transport.

The state is only allowing slot machines to open at this time. Table games are not allowed. The state promises to review a plan for opening table games in a few weeks time.

