What school will look like for students after D49 plans to return to in-person class

District 49 plans to return to in-person classes in the fall, including a full school population and full schedule.

The district originally was going to operate at a 50 percent capacity school day, where students alternate days inside the building with online learning. Although plans can still change, the district announced in June it will operate on a full five-day schedule in the fall.

"We want to make sure that we're not talking about a normal return to school. This is going to be really anything but normal," said David Nancarrow of D-49. "We understand that any disruption to the normal routine is just that, it's disruptive. It creates a lot of different complications for our students, for our families, for our staff."

Some new guidelines for D-49 schools returning in the fall include:



- D-49 will form cohorts of students who will learn and move together during the day with reduced contact to limit the incidence of exposure and possible spread of illness.

- D-49 will expect staff to wear masks and will recommend students to wear masks.

- D-49 will implement health protocols for screening, detecting and responding to exposure and infection.

The alternating day schedule and reduced class sizes will be a backup model, in case there is an outbreak. D-49 is working on a plan to allow students to continue online learning in the fall if they do not feel safe returning to in-person classes.