Western states, including Colorado, join pact to slow the spread of COVID-19

Colorado is taking the fight against COVID-19 beyond its borders.

On Monday, Colorado Gov. Jared Polis announced he was joining several other governors in the "Western States Pact."

“Coloradans are working together to slow the spread of COVID-19 and have important information to share with and to gain from other states. I’m thrilled Colorado is joining the Western States Pact,” said Governor Polis. “There’s no silver bullet that will solve this pandemic until there is a cure so we must have a multifaceted and bold approach in order to slow the spread of the virus, to keep our people safe and help our economy rebound.”

Colorado is joining Nevada, California, Oregon and Washington in the pact. The pact shares thee principles as foundational to the agreement:

1)Our residents’ health comes first. As home to nearly one in five Americans and gateway to the rest of the world, the West Coast has an outsized stake in controlling and ultimately defeating COVID-19.

2) Health outcomes and science – not politics – will guide these decisions. Modifications to our states’ stay at home orders must be made based off our understanding of the total health impacts of COVID-19, including: the direct impact of the disease on our communities; the health impact of measures introduced to control the spread in communities —particularly felt by those already experiencing social disadvantage prior to COVID-19; and our health care systems’ ability to ensure care for those who may become sick with COVID-19 and other conditions. This effort will be guided by data. We need to see a decline in the rate of spread of the virus before large-scale reopening, and we will be working in coordination to identify the best metrics to guide this.

3) Our states will only be effective by working together. Each state will work with its local leaders and communities within its borders to understand what’s happening on the ground and adhere to our agreed upon approach.

The governors plan to work together to fight outbreaks in nursing homes, ensure the ability to take care of those who become sick with COVID-19, mitigating the economic impact on disadvantaged communities and protecting the general public.