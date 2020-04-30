‘We’re running out of funding’: Salvation Army needs help to keep providing rent assistance

It’s almost May 1, which means rent and mortgage payments are due for many Coloradans.

According to the Colorado Apartment Association, 9 percent of renters were unable to pay their April rent on time. That’s about 1.8 percent higher than the average delinquency rates for January and February, CAA reported.

“Over 90 percent of Colorado residents were able to pay their rent on time in April, but May and June could be a different story due to extended job losses,” Mark Williams, executive vice president of CAA, said in a news release.

There are several organizations available to help people make ends meet. The Salvation Army started a rental assistance program in March for people who lost their job or had a pay cut because of the coronavirus pandemic. It’s a one-time payment to help families stay in their homes.

“Programs like rental assistance are extremely expensive, but we’re doing this because people are hurting. We’re doing this because we’re believing that we’re going to receive more funds to keep the program up and running,” said Capt. Doug Hanson with The Salvation Army.

As of Tuesday morning, the organization had spent more than $120,000 helping 117 families stay in their homes. About 200 applications are still being processed.

“The average amount that we’re paying is a little over $1,000 for someone’s rent, and it’s really quite a spectrum, really, of how much we’re helping out per family.”

But less than two months into the program, the money is starting to run out. Hanson said The Salvation Army needs the community to step up and help their neighbors out.

“We would hate to have to cancel the program six weeks into it,” he said. “We’re believing. We’re believing that others are going to step up. We’re believing that God will continue to provide this funding so that we can help others in El Paso County and the state of Colorado.”

The Salvation Army is holding a fund-a-thon until Sunday to help replenish funds it’s spent providing meals, grocery giveaways and help with bills during the coronavirus pandemic. The goal is to raise $30,000. As of Thursday morning, the organization had raised a little over $11,000.

“We do need help from citizens to keep this well-funded to keep this program going,” Hanson said.

The Colorado Apartment Association also recently announced a partnership with the Resident Relief Foundation to start a financial relief fund to help Coloradans who are struggling to pay rent. People can donate to the fund here, and apply for help here.

According to the CAA, people can apply for partial-to-full rent payments if they’ve experienced income or job loss. The funds will be given on a first-come, first-served basis.