‘We love Summer Camp’: Local church revamps vacation bible camp amid pandemic

Gov. Jared Polis is expected to make a decision Monday about whether in-person summer camps can be held this year, but one local church already has a plan for its annual vacation bible camp.

Woodmen Valley Chapel said it transitioned its traditional camp into a virtual “summer camp in a bag” format.

“We give all the content. All the parent would need to do is just be there, but they could enjoy it as a family. It could just be a family event, if they wanted, or it could be invite your neighbors and have them come in,” said Cheryl Howard, the senior director of Woodmen Kids.

Woodmen typically starts planning Summer Camp in January, but this year, they had a quick turnaround.

“It’s like five and a half months that we usually have to prepare, and this, we have about a month and a half to two months,” Howard said. “So my team has been scurrying.”

Even though the governor hasn’t made a decision on in-person camps, Howard said they didn’t want to wait until last minute to make changes. Even if camps were given the green light, there would probably be a lot of restrictions.

“We know that parents aren’t anxious to bring their kids to something with 600 or 700 other children there. Kids just are not very good at social distancing,” Howard said.

Instead, this virtual camp will have everything that a traditional VBS has.

“We have worship. It just won’t be live. It’ll be on their screens, and we have a drama. It’s going to be the Bible stories but kind of an adventure that they get to watch and hopefully enter into and be a part of,” Howard said. “We have crafts each day for the kids, and then we have these fun challenges activities that we’re going to ask the kids to do.”

Howard said her hope is that kids can invite their friends from the neighborhood to take part with them.

“My goal and just prayer has been that we could reach kids that we never would have known about before but because of this pandemic, because they’re not in their normal activity, that they might be playing with their neighbor friend down the street who might attend church and maybe the other children don’t and we can have them come join them in their home and just be comfortable but to know how much God loves them and that those friends love them too.”

Last year, Woodmen said it had about 1,400 kids spread between two church campuses for in-person camp. Since this year it’s online, there’s no limit for how many people can sign up.

“Our hope is to reach as many kids as possible with the love of Christ,” Howard said. “We would love for kids to know that they are precious and so valuable, and we would love for more and more kids to feel that this is a place they could come and they’ll be accepted and loved.”

Woodmen’s Summer Camp is set to run June 22-26. It’s completely free for families. They just need to sign up online and pick up a backpack from the church that has all the material their kids will need for the week-long camp.