Water Works Car Wash offering free car washes April 24-26 for essential workers

A Colorado Springs car wash wants to thank those who are putting their health on the line to provide essential services during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Water Works Car Wash and Detail Center has announced it'll be offering free car washes to all essential employees this coming weekend.

"There will be no need to get out of the car or have physical contact with the employees. Essential workers simply pull up to the Xpress wash lane, let the attendant know that they are an essential worker and can pull into the car wash at no charge," the company said in a news release to media Monday.

Services will be provided Friday, April 24-Sunday, April 26 at the following locations:

525 S. Nevada Ave.

2253 La Montana Way

1108 N. Academy (Citadel)

“We’re thankful for the heroes that have risked their lives during these hard times and want to thank them for their service to our community.” said owner Jim Spinato.