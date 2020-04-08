Watch Woodmen Valley Chapel Easter service this Sunday on KKTV

With the stay-at-home order extended in Colorado until April 26, 11 News is working with a local church to air an Easter Sunday service.

WHO

Woodmen Valley Chapel in Colorado Springs

WHEN:

The service is scheduled to start at 9:30 a.m. on April 12.

HOW YOU CAN WATCH:

Turn to KKTV on your TV or Click here to watch the service online.

WHAT

From Woodmen Valley Chapel:

"You’re invited to Easter at Woodmen! Together we’ll celebrate Jesus through hope-filled songs and a Bible-based talk that speaks to today’s deepest questions. Whether you’ve been following Jesus for decades, or you’re just curious about this whole faith thing, we hope you’ll join us!"