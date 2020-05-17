Former Bronco player arrested in Colorado

A Washington Redskins player, who once played for the Denver Broncos, is facing five charges including illegal discharge of a firearm following his arrest in a Denver suburb Saturday morning.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office says deputies arrested 27-year-old Cody Latimer after responding to a report just after midnight of shots fired inside an apartment in Englewood. Deputies say they found three individuals in the apartment, one with minor injuries unrelated to a gunshot. Latimer was taken into custody and is also charged with second-degree assault, menacing, prohibited use of a weapon and reckless endangerment.

Latimer posted a $25,000 bond and was released later Saturday morning.