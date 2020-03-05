Warren dropping out of presidential race

Sen. Elizabeth Warren is ending her bid for president following a disappointing showing on Super Tuesday.

Warren's candidacy had already been on shaky ground leading into Tuesday, failing to finish better than third during the first few rounds of voting.

Tuesday night saw that trend continue, with Warren failing to clinch a win or top-two finish, including in her home state of Massachusetts.

Warren's departure leaves former Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Bernie Sanders as the last two big-name candidates remaining.