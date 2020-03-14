Walmart stores change hours to 6 a.m. - 11 p.m.

Walmart stores and Neighborhood Markets announced today they are changing their hours.

Starting March 15, the companies will be open from 6 a.m until 11 p.m.

Stores currently operating on reduced hours (e.x. regularly close at 10 p.m. or open at 7 a.m.) will keep their current hours of operation.

They say the change will help associates the time they need to stock shelves and products customers are looking for when they come in.

"As we make this change, associates will continue to work the hours and shifts they are scheduled, and our supply chain and trucking fleet will continue to move products and deliver to stores on their regular schedules."

These hours will be put in place until further notice.