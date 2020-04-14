Walmart reserves pickup hour for high-risk customers, first responders

Walmart says it is launching a morning pickup hour for its most vulnerable customers, as well as first responders.

The retail giant announced Tuesday it would be reserving the 7 o'clock hour for responders, people over 60, people with disabilities, and anyone else considered high-risk by the CDC.

Customers who visit walmart.com/grocery to select a pickup slot will now be told, if selecting between 7 a.m.-8 a.m., that the time is reserved for "at-risk only." If the customer qualifies, they will be allowed to opt in. If they don't qualify, they can choose another time.

Walmart says at-risk customers are welcome to use any other time they want, it's simply that 7 a.m.-8 a.m. is set aside just for them.

"Now more than ever, families are relying on our pickup service to help get quality, fresh groceries to their homes as safely as possible,” said Senior Vice President Tom Ward in a statement to media Tuesday. “These are extraordinary times, and we are constantly looking for ways we can help deliver that same peace of mind to all our customers, particularly those who are most at-risk.”

Walmart says the point of customer pick-up -- for everyone -- is to keep it contact-free.

"Pickup associates are also following enhanced distancing and sanitation procedures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. ... Customers simply open their trunk, and associates load their groceries in – no need to sign for the order," the company said.