WATCH: Man tries to run 2 miles in just 8 minutes on a treadmill

People from around the world were cheering on two-time U.S. Olympic steeplechaser Anthony Famiglietti as he attempted to run two miles in just eight minutes on a treadmill.

Famiglietti, also known as "Fam," holds the world record for running one mile on a treadmill with a time of three minutes and 55 seconds. Saturday's run also incorporated a virtual element through a platform called Zwift, a virtual trainer app. Other runners were able to cheer Fam on in person, or virtually through Zwift!

Fam was attempting the feat at the inaugural Endurance Exchange conference, according to a representative with USA Triathlon. The conference brought together coaches, race directors and endurance sports brands to learn and network.

Fam didn't hit the eight-minute goal, but he still managed to finish two miles in just eight minutes and 25 seconds on a treadmill! You can watch below: