WATCH: Latest updates on the snowstorm, Colorado Springs on Accident Alert status

Watch the video at the top of this article for the latest updates on the snowstorm from 11 News Chief Meteorologist Brian Bledsoe.

MGN

The video will be updated throughout the night.

The City of Colorado Springs Police Department went on "Accident Alert" status on Monday at about 3:30 p.m.

WHAT ACCIDENT ALERT MEANS

Accident Alert, or cold reporting, means if a driver is involved in a crash where alcohol or drugs are not suspected and there are no injuries, that the driver should exchange information with any other people involved, instead of calling police out to the scene.

During cold reporting, drivers have up to 72 hours to pick up a cold crash report from the police department or state patrol. They are also available online by clicking here.