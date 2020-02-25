WATCH LIVE: 10th Democratic presidential primary debate Tuesday night on CBS

CBS News hosts the 10th Democratic presidential primary debate on Feb. 25 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. MST in Charleston, South Carolina, just days ahead of the state's primary on Feb. 29.

Photo courtesy MGN.

You can also watch the debate live on KKTV.

The Colorado presidential primary is March 3.

The candidates who qualified are former Vice President Joe Biden, former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg, former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg, Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar, Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders, billionaire investor Tom Steyer and Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren.