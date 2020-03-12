WATCH: Answering kids' questions about the coronavirus (COVID-19)

Children's Hospital Colorado shared a video of kids asking questions about the coronavirus. You can watch the video at the top of this article.

Photo courtesy: Children's Hospital Colorado.

From Children's Hospital Colorado:

It can be tough for parents to have the right answers to questions about an illness like COVID-19, the condition caused by the novel coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2). In this video, a curious 9-year-old asks our experts common kid questions about the virus. They cover topics from traveling to taking care of family and playing with friends. Watch this video to learn how to talk to kids about the coronavirus pandemic.

They also shared these tips for parents:

Be available: Parents should be accessible to their kids physically and emotionally. If a child is anxious about the coronavirus, nurturing and supportive parents provide a safe space to vent emotions.

Decrease media usage: As feelings of panic or fear rise, extensive news media coverage can heighten those feelings – especially in children. Limit your family’s media consumption or consider watching TV after the kids go to bed.

Display and promote stability: Kids look to their parents for cues on how to react. If parents are anxious, their children are likely to be nervous as well. Parents can help by projecting stability and calmness. Keeping a child's routine as normal as possible gives them a sense of stability and helps them feel safe.

Be honest and open to kids’ fears: It’s okay for parents to admit their concerns, but stress that you are taking measures to keep your family safe with basic precautions like hand washing and keeping your home clean.

Be prepared for questions: It’s okay to not have all the answers. For older children, you can point them to reliable information sources like the CDC. For younger kids, tell them you don’t know the answer yet, but you’ll find out and get back to them (with age-appropriate explanations). Then, discuss steps that our community takes to ensure public health and safety; remind kids that doctors, researchers and hospitals are working hard to keep them safe and healthy.

Here are the questions our experts answer:

0:23 What is the coronavirus?

1:08 Is there a cure for the coronavirus?

1:48 Is it safe to wear a mask?

2:50 Will school be canceled? Why?

3:23 Is it safe to go outside and play with other kids?

3:56 Will grandma and grandpa be okay?

4:25 What about my sibling(s)?

4:53 What happens if I get sick?

6:40 Can we still go on our family trip?