WANTED: Woman suspected of defrauding multiple Colorado businesses

Authorities in Colorado are hoping for help from the public in tracking down a woman wanted in connection to defrauding multiple businesses.

Tarry Carneal, age 40, is currently wanted on ten felony arrest warrants related to fraud offenses. She is pictured at the top of this article.

The suspect's husband, Ryan Carneal, was arrested on Monday when he arrived at court in Colorado Springs for a hearing. Ryan is facing 14 felonies related to identity theft, aggravated motor vehicle theft, forgery, cyber-crimes and other fraud-related offenses.

According to the El Paso County Sheriff's Office, Ryan Carneal assumed the identity of an El Paso County citizen, using it to fraudulently purchase a vehicle, apply for loans and open other lines of credit. He currently has seven other active cases in the El Paso County courts relating to fraud. His offenses have reached into Arapahoe County as well. Carneal will likely face more charges in the future as the EPSO detectives work to gather more evidence from creditors.

If anyone has seen Tarry or may know of her whereabouts, please call the Sheriff's Office Communications Center at 719-390-5555, or call the Sheriff's Office Tip Line at 719-520-6666.