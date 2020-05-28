WANTED: Suspect reportedly posing as an officer in Colorado and approaching cyclists

Authorities in Colorado believe someone is posing as an officer of the law and approaching cyclists.

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office shared photos of a suspect vehicle on Thursday. The vehicle stands out because of the number of stickers on the back windshield. Photos of the vehicle are at the top of this article.

According to the sheriff's office, the suspect has been spotted in Deer Creek Canyon, Chatfield State Park, and Waterton Canyon. The driver of the vehicle was wearing a shirt with "SHERIFF" on the sleeves and a tan-colored tactical vest.

If you have information on these incidents you're asked to call 303-271-5612.

Similar incidents have happened in other Colorado cities in the past. The Canon City Police Department shared the following advice:

"If you have doubts about vehicles pulling you over, especially unmarked cars, find a bright and/or populated place to pull over. Turn on your four-way hazard lights to acknowledge the officer as you look for a safe and public location. You can call 9-1-1 to report the stop or verify the person is actually a police officer. You can ask an officer to show you their identification as they are required to carry one when on duty. If the person tries to enter your vehicle, honk the horn of your vehicle repeatedly. Do not get out of your vehicle unless you are certain the person talking with you is an officer."