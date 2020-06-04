WANTED: Suspect reportedly fired 3 shots at a Monument resident while breaking into cars

Police in Monument are hoping for help from the public in identifying two people suspected of firing shots at a Monument resident while breaking into cars.

Thankfully, the Monument homeowner was not injured. The crime happened at about 1:30 in the morning in the 17000 block of Pawnee Valley Trail. The homeowner woke up and noticed someone in his driveway. When the homeowner went to make contact with the person, the suspect pulled out a handgun and fired at the homeowner three times.

The suspect then fled from the neighborhood in a dark-colored sedan.

Investigators believe the armed suspect and a second person burglarized multiple vehicles in the Trails End Neighborhood prior to the shooting. Each vehicle that was targeted was unlocked. A 2016 Ford Escape was stolen from the 2000 block of Wagon Gap Trail after the vehicle’s keys were found in an unlocked vehicle parked on the same property.

Monument Police are hoping someone can identify the suspects. The pair is pictured at the top of this article. They also are asking neighbors to check their security cameras for footage from the night of June 2 and the morning of June 3 that could help.

A neighbor and police asked 11 News to share the simple message, remove valuables from your car and always make sure your vehicle is locked.

Emaill gmelikian@tomgov.org with any information.

