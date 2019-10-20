Advertisement

Suspect in Denver homicide case in custody

Murder suspect Michael Steven Harrison. Actual vehicle he may be in on the right. License plate FL-WJQ2K. Photos courtesy Denver PD.
Murder suspect Michael Steven Harrison. Actual vehicle he may be in on the right. License plate FL-WJQ2K. Photos courtesy Denver PD. (KKTV)
By KKTV
Published: Oct. 19, 2019 at 6:15 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
In October of 2019, police in Denver shared a wanted poster for a suspect in a homicide case.

Police believe Michael Harrison is a suspect in a homicide case that occurred in the 7200 block of E. 36th Avenue in Denver on Oct. 18.

According to online records, Harrison has since been taken into custody. Harrison is innocent until proven guilty.

A GoFundMe was set up for the man who died in this case. Click here for more information or to donate to the family.

EDITOR’S NOTE: Information in a previous version of this article was incorrect in stating the victim may have been a woman and a weapon may have been used. This article has since been updated.

