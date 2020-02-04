CAUGHT: Suspected 'Powder Puff Bandit' in Colorado

UPDATE 2/4/20:

Aurora Police are reporting the suspected "Powder Puff" bandit was identified and arrested.

The Broomfield Police Department shared a mugshot of Paul Hernandez that Aurora Police Tweeeted out on Tuesday.

_______________________

ORIGINAL STORY:

Aurora Police are hoping the public can help them track down a bank robbery suspect they haved tabbed the "Powder Puff Bandit."

Photos of the suspect are at the top of this article. The suspect reportedly robbed banks in Arvada, Denver and Aurora. The crime spree started on Jan. 17.

The suspect earned the title"Powder Puff Bandit" because he reportedly wore makeup and the same outfit at each robbery.

If you have any information on the suspect's identity, please call 720-913-STOP (7867). You could be eligible for a reward of up to $7,000.