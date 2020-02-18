WANTED: Person of interest in Pueblo robbery

Pueblo Police are asking for help in an armed robbery case.

Surveillance video shared by Police shows an individual detectives believe is a person of interest. A picture of the person of interest is at the top of this article.

The robbery happened on Jan. 23 at about 3:35 p.m. Officers were called to a convenience store in the 1200 block of Bonforte Boulevard.

If anyone has information on the identity of the person of interest they are asked to call Officer Juno at 719-553-3273. If you want to remain anonymous you can call 719-542-7867.