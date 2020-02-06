WANTED: Person of interest in Colorado death investigation

Police in Colorado are reaching out to the public hoping for help in identifying a person of interest in a death investigation case.

A woman's body was found in a Grand Junction business at about 12:15 p.m. on Thursday. Police say surveillance footage captured a person of interest. You can view a photo of the person at the top of this article or watch the video at the bottom.

The death is considered "suspicious" by police.

If you recognize the person of interest or have information on the woman's death, you're asked to call 970-242-6707.

The cause of death will be investigated by the coroner.