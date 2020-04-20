WANTED: Man suspected of purposely coughing on someone's products in Colorado store

Authorities in Colorado need help to track down a man suspected of purposely coughing on someone in a store during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The incident happened at the Village Market in Edwards, Colorado. The Town of Edwards is part of Eagle County near I-70 and west of Vail. Photos of the suspect are at the top of this article. The Eagle County Sheriff's Office did not include what day or time the alleged incident happened.

"The suspect refused to comply with the Village Market’s (and Eagle County Public Health Order) policy of keeping 6 feet away from customers and employees," the Eagle County Sheriff's Office wrote in a release. "He was asked to step back and then he went on a rant of how the employee was falling for the 'media hype'. He then got between a customer and an employee and purposely coughed on the products that the other customer was purchasing."

Investigators believe the man is from Edwards.

If you have information on who the suspect is, please call the Eagle County Sheriff's Office at (970)-328-8500.