WANTED: 'Make Yourself At Home Bandit' is known to pose as an employee, according to FBI

The FBI is alerting the public to a suspected criminal who reportedly disguises himself as employees to steal from businesses.

Photos of the suspect, Lloyd Rhodes, are at the top of this article. The reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of Rhodes was increased to $15,000. Call 720-913-7867 with information. He is considered armed and dangerous.

Authorities have connected Rhodes to more than a dozen crimes across the country, including five in Colorado.

"Rhodes has been known to enter the business disguised as a staff member the night prior to the robbery and remain hidden inside overnight," The FBI wrote on a wanted poster. "In the morning, he then confronts employees arriving for work at gunpoint and demands access to the safe. Rhodes will often then flee the scene of the robbery in a vehicle stolen from one of the victim employees."

