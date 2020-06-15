WANTED: Homicide suspect with ties to Colorado Springs

Police in Colorado are asking for the public's help in tracking down a homicide suspect with ties to Colorado Springs.

Aurora Police shared a photo of Octavis Demond Styles on Monday. Two pictures of the suspect are at the top of this article. He reportedly has distinctive tattoos on his neck and is wanted for first-degree murder.

Police believe Styles shot and killed someone on March 21 in northwest Aurora.

If you have any information on his location you're asked to call 911 or 720-913-7867.