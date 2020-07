Police in Pueblo are asking for help in identifying a suspected hit-and-run driver.

The crash happened on Friday at about 6:40 p.m. at S. Santa Fe Avenue and Alan Hamel Avenue. It involved a white car and a motorcyclist. The motorcyclist was seriously injured and police believe the white car fled the scene.

A photo of the suspect vehicle is at the top of this article.

If you have any information, you're asked to call (719) 553-2502.