WANTED: Hit-and-run driver in Colorado, female hit by SUV in Fort Collins

A statewide alert went out in Colorado Wednesday night for a hit-and-run crash.

The crash happened in Fort Collins just after 6 p.m. near Howes Street and Mulberry Street. A female was hit by a vehicle while crossing the intersection and the driver left the scene.

Authorities did not have a plate number available last time this article was updated at 8:30 p.m. The Colorado Bureau of Investigation is asking the public to be on the lookout for a new model red or maroon vehicle. The vehicle is possibly a Honda CRV and may have front passenger side damage.

If you have any information you're asked to call 970-556-1090.

The status of the female hit was not available. A "Medina Alert" was activated just before 8:30 p.m.

ABOUT THE MEDINA ALERT:

In 2011 a hit-and-run driver killed 21-year-old valet driver Jose Medina. A taxi driver witnessed the event, followed the driver and provided the license plate number to police which led to the capture and arrest of the suspect who was sentenced to the maximum penalty of 12 years for a hit-and-run resulting in death.

