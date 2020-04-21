WANTED: EPSO needs help Identifying alleged porch pirate

Porch pirates aren't letting a little stay-at-home order stop their criminal activity.

The El Paso County Sheriff's Office says a man was caught on camera driving slowly past a house minutes after a package was dropped off. He was then seen walking up to the porch, picking up the package and stuffing it under his arm, and then casually walking back to his vehicle.

The crime was reported just after 4 p.m. on April 3 in the 9000 block of Royal Melbourne Circle in Falcon. The sheriff's office released surveillance stills Tuesday and are hoping someone in the public recognizes the suspect.

"Any information may prove valuable in solving the case and could consist of things as simple as anyone remembering suspicious vehicles or people they saw in or around the area on the date of this crime," the sheriff's office said.

If you know anything, call the EPSO patrol tipline at 719-520-7777.