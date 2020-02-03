WANTED: Colorado homicide suspect, police believe man killed his ex-wife

A manhunt is underway for a man who police in Colorado believe killed his ex-wife.

The Westminster Police Department shared photos of the suspect James Arthur Naulls Jr. You can view the photos at the top of this article. Police ask the public to call 911 immediately if he is seen.

If you are too scared to call police directly, you can share tips anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP (7867). You will remain completely anonymous and could be paid a reward of up to $2,000 for information that leads to the capture of Naulls. Naulls should be considered violent and dangerous; do not approach him or try to apprehend him. Call police immediately.

On Jan. 31, Westminster Police received a 911 call at about 2 p.m. for a 33-year-old woman who needed immediate medical help. Officers quickly "uncovered suspicious circumstances that led to an arrest warrant for James Arthur Naulls Jr."

"The investigation revealed that Mr. Naulls physically beat and strangled his ex-wife," Westminster Police wrote in a release.

Naulls was involved in a domestic violence incident on Nov. 14, 2019 in Denver where he was charged with aggravated assault. He was placed on pre-trial release with a GPS ankle monitor. Westminster Police believe Naulls cut off his ankle monitor to keep police from locating him. Police believe he tried calling local hospitals to find his ex-wife when she was alive.

Police announced the victim passed away on Monday.

Naulls has very distinct facial and neck tattoos. He is 5’07” and weighs 190 pounds; he has brown eyes and a shaved head.