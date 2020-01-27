WANTED: Burglary suspect in El Paso County

The El Paso County Sheriff's Office is hoping for help from the public in identifying a burglary suspect.

Photos of the suspect and the and the suspect vehicle are at the top of this article. On Friday at about 8:48 p.m. deputies were called to a business alarm check in the 2200 block of Waynoka Road. The business is in the Cimarron Hills neighborhood east of Colorado Springs.

When deputies arrived, the glass for the front door was shattered and there was no one on the property.

The criminal got away with nearly $1,000 worth of items.

If you have any information on this crime you're asked to call the sheriff's office tip line at 719-390-5555.