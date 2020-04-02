WANTED: Arson suspect also tied to a criminal mischief case in Pueblo

Months after investigators believe a person intentionally set a Pueblo business on fire, police are hoping a picture can help them identify a suspect.

The crime happened on Sept. 12, 2019. The suspect fled the scene on a green and white "dirt bike motorcycle," according to police. Police believe the same suspect was tied to a felony criminal mischief incident just hours before.

A photo of the suspect was released on Thursday. You can view it at the top of this article. If you have any information on the identity of the suspect you are asked to call Detective Colbert at (719) 320-6008 or Pueblo Police Department dispatch at (719) 553-2502.